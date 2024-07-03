Angel City FC vs. Gotham FC: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Yet another East Coast vs. West Coast in the National Women's Soccer League. Angel City and NJ/NY Gotham FC — two clubs from arguably the biggest markets in sports clash in south Los Angeles to close out Saturday night. Both are winless in their last two following impressive mid-week wins on June 19.
Juan Carlos Amorós and company conceded a goal in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time in the 2023 NWSL Championship rematch last weekend. Gotham never put Seattle Reign to bed. It ultimately cost them. The New Jersey outfit managed to tally triple the amount of shots the Reign had in the second half last Sunday afternoon. It is just three points off of third place Washington Spirit, who Gotham has lost to not once but twice already this campaign.
Away from Red Bull Arena, the East Coast club has owned NWSL's most elite resistance. Its four goals allowed on the road are the fewest in the league, ahead of even the Orlando Pride. Amorós will get Yazmeen Ryan back after she served a one-game suspension for a red card vs. the Spirit. Ryan is one of four Gotham players with at least four goal involvements along with Esther González, Rose Lavelle, and leading goal scorer Ella Stevens.
Becki Tweed's ACFC had an impressive run in the latter part of the previous season. However, the team from L.A. has struggled to find that level of performance again. Despite a strong victory over Racing Louisville FC, where Angel City capitalized on a solid first half to secure three points, it has failed to build on that success.
The outfit that finished tied with the 2023 Shield winners in goals scored last year has gone back-to-back games without a goal. They're creating chances. It's just a matter of converting. Once ACFC misses an opportunity early, the confidence in front of the net begins to dimmish from there on out.
Tweed's team has also been unable to use that valuable home-field advantage to find results. Its minus-5 goal differential in home matches is tied for the worst in NWSL with the last-place Utah Royals FC.
In the reverse fixture in New Jersey less than a month ago, over 11,000 fans watched as Rose Lavelle's class second-half finish clinched the three points for the defending champions. Gotham has a 3-1-1 record all-time against ACFC, losing just once in 2022 at Red Bull Arena. The L.A. side has scored just one goal in California against the East Coast outfit.
Predicted starting XIs for Angel City vs. Gotham
Angel City FC (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: DiDi Haracic
Defenders: Jasmyne Spencer, Megan Reid, Sarah Gorden, Gisele Thompson
Midfielders: Meggie Dougherty Howard, Raquel Rodríguez; Kennedy Fuller, Claire Emslie, Alyssa Thompson
Forward: Sydney Leroux
NJ/NY Gotham FC (4-1-4-1)
Goalkeeper: Ann-Katrin Berger
Defenders: Jenna Nighswonger, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Mandy Freeman
Midfielders: Nealy Martin; Crystal Dunn, Delanie Sheehan, Yazmeen Ryan, McCall Zerboni
Forward: Ella Stevens
How to watch Angel City FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Saturday, July 6
- Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, California)
- TV info/Live Stream: ION
Prediction: Angel City FC 1-2 NJ/NY Gotham FC