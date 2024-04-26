Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current: TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
The league's most lethal attack, KC Current begins a three-match road trip in the City of Angels for a rematch of the six-goal thriller back on March 30 at CPKC Stadium.
Coming off two home games in the last three match weeks, Kansas City Current, a now must-see feature on television head into an environment that brought in an average of 19,756 fans in 2023. Becki Tweed and Angel City FC will need every single fan in those stands to play their part if they seek to halt the steam Vlatko Andonovski's crew has manufactured early this year.
Less than a month ago, these two outfits squared off in a contest that finished with a combined six goals. Two goals in each half by the relentless Current proved too much for ACFC to overcome. The away side made it interesting twice cutting the lead to one, but each time, as we've seen in each game this year, KC had a response. Temwa Chawinga and Vanessa DiBernardo piled up two-goal contributions apiece. Even though it was a few weeks ago, two starters for Tweed's team in that fixture are no longer a part of the club.
That match on March 30 was in fact the first time the Current took all three points against the Southern California side. In the last meeting at BMO Stadium, Freya Coombe's Angel City rode a three-goal first-half advantage to a narrow one-goal triumph.
A remarkable 10 players have contributed to at least one goal for the Current this year as the club has amassed 17 goals in five games, seven more than any other side. While the high-octane duo of Chawinga and Bia Zaneratto have been the talk of the NWSL, one cannot ignore the impact DiBernardo has had in the center of the pitch. The ex-Chicago Red Star has double the amount of assists than anyone across the league. Add that to the fact that Carson Pickett and Claire Emslie are the only two individuals with more key passes than DiBernardo to this point.
Imagine the kind of production we'll see when this team gets back to full strength. It's frankly frightening. Two of the league's most influential midfielders, Debinha and Lo’eau LaBonta could return at BMO Stadium. Per the ex-USWNT leader, they are able to be inserted back into the squad at some point this week for competitive minutes, likely off the bench.
After going through a rough patch in the first three weeks, ACFC battled to earn six points in the last 180 minutes of football. It wasn't against below-par opposition either. The two clubs Tweed's crew did beat make up two-fifths of the NWSL's current top-five. Last week, the L.A. team edged Sean Nahas' NC Courage, sustaining a late offensive surge from the most ball-dominant side in the league. Emslie was sublime down the left once again, rippling the back of the net twice in 55 minutes. Left-footed free kick over the wall? The Scot does that. Chipping the keeper? That's effortless for the 30-year-old.
In the defensive midfield, Lily Nabet has been a great surprise for ACFC, playing a part in both wins. Without Amandine Henry, Tweed will need it to continue. Last season, Nabet wasn't much of a factor, starting in just five regular-season matches. From what we've seen from her and youngster Kennedy Fuller makes one believe this midfield is going to be just fine with a French legend no longer in the mix. In that triumph over Chicago the over week, Nabet piled up 10 successful duels, tied for a game-high along with a welcomed addition to the backline, Madison Curry.
Paige Nielsen's replacement at center back, Megan Reid has looked quite comfortable so far in a starting role next to NWSL Defender of the Year candidate Sarah Gorden. There's little question as to why Reid has once again been given the trust of the club to be a starter within the defense. In addition to the experience of being an Iron Woman with ACFC in 2022, that constant drive to better herself has not gone unnoticed by the coaching staff.
“We talked about her growth in possession and she's so driven to constantly improve and she's never going to be okay with a performance," stated ACFC's manager Tweed. "Megan is the first person to watch film and ask questions on how to improve.”
Reid, Gorden, and the entire backline for ACFC will have to be locked in and out of possession. If the mistakes we saw unfold in the second half in KC on the road occur under the lights tonight, it's going to be the same old script from last time out. The Current's defense will break. It's about whether the L.A. resistance can stand strong enough to earn a result. It's a matchup worthy of being on Amazon Prime.
Predicted Starting XIs for both sides
Angel City FC (4-3-3):
Goalkeeper: DiDi Haracic
Defenders: Sarah Gorden (C), Megan Reid, Jasmyne Spencer, Madison Curry
Midfielders: Lily Nabet, Kennedy Fuller, Raquel Rodríguez
Forwards: Alyssa Thompson, Claire Emslie, Messiah Bright
Kansas City Current (4-2-3-1):
Goalkeeper: Adrianna Franch (C)
Defenders: Ellie Wheeler, Hailie Mace, Gabrielle Robinson, Elizabeth Ball
Midfielders: Claire Hutton, Vanessa DiBernardo, Bayley Feist
Forwards: Bia Zaneratto, Temwa Chawinga, Michelle Cooper
Availability Report
Angel City FC:
Out: Gisele Thompson (lower leg), M.A. Vignola (knee), Jun Endo (SEI - knee), Christen Press (SEI - knee)
Kansas City Current:
Out: Nichelle Prince (calf), Mallory Weber (SEI - knee), Hanna Glas (SEI - knee)
How to watch Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, April 26
- Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, California)
- TV info/Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Prediction: Angel City FC 1-3 Kansas City Current