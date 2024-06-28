Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
We're wrapping up Matchday 15 in the City of Angels at BMO Stadium as Becki Tweed's Angel City FC encounters the unrelenting second-place Orlando Pride.
Seb Hines' Pride, who just missed out on the 2023 postseason have made their mark as not only a contender but a potential favorite to be that last team standing on November 23. Guided by the brilliance of the former Middlesbrough FC defender, Orlando has tallied a 9-5-0 record to this point. Those nine wins have come from its last 11 matches. If the Central Florida side can secure three more victories, it will surpass the club's previous record of 11 wins in a single season, which was achieved in 2017.
It's no secret what the difference has been for Orlando this year. Sure, growth across the board. Emily Sams has been a rising star. Marta is aging like fine wine. There are so many standout performers, but you can't speak about the Pride without talking a whole lot about the Zambian Barbra Banda. I think we all expected her to make a major impact, but I don't know if the football world was anticipating something quite like this. The forward trails the league leader in goal involvements by one, with Sophia Smith leading the category despite playing 320 fewer minutes.
The club record for goal contributions was set by Marta (19) in 2017. With 16 games left, Banda just needs five to set Orlando's new single-season high mark.
Angel City, similarly to Orlando last season, is just trying to claw its way into the playoff places. Currently, the L.A. club is even on points with two other California teams, Bay FC and San Diego Wave on 15 points, behind Racing Louisville who own the final playoff spot with 16 points. ACFC's rival to the north, Bay, extinguished its chance of leapfrogging Racing in the table, edging it 1-0 in San Jose last Saturday.
Tweed's team heads back home for a tough two-game homestand, a place where the club hasn't been at its best. Its six goals at BMO Stadium are the third-fewest scored at home in the NWSL. With that being said, Angel City did just put three past Louisville in a narrow win, the most recent game for the club on home turf.
Unlike some of the matchups this weekend, these two don't have much of an extensive history. Since ACFC came into the league as an expansion side, the clubs on opposite ends of the United States have met on five occasions. Orlando has a slight advantage with two victories, two draws, and one loss. What's interesting is that both of those wins happened in Southern California.
Marta, the timeless legend, scored a breathtaking equalizer in the 88th minute to prevent the L.A. side from taking all three points in the Sunshine State.
On Mother's Day in 2022, Sydney Leroux, who is one of the six players on this ACFC that used to play for the Pride, scored the first goal between these teams for the Florida outfit.
Predicted starting XIs for ACFC vs. Orlando
Angel City FC (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: DiDi Haracic
Defenders: Sarah Gorden, Megan Reid, Gisele Thompson, Jasmyne Spencer
Midfielders: Raquel Rodríguez, Madison Hammond, Kennedy Fuller
Forwards: Alyssa Thompson, Claire Emslie, Sydney Leroux
Orlando Pride (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Anna Moorhouse
Defenders: Brianna Martinez, Emily Sams, Kylie Strom, Kerry Abello
Midfielders: Ally Lemos, Adriana, Summer Yates, Julie Doyle
Forwards: Marta, Barbra Banda
How to watch Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Sunday, June 30
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, California)
- TV info/Live Stream: NWSL+, Paramount+
Prediction: Angel City FC 1-3 Orlando Pride