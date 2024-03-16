Angel City FC vs. Bay FC live stream, schedule, preview: Watch NWSL online
On Sunday evening, Bay FC are officially welcomed to the NWSL, squaring off against in-state rivals Angel City FC in the always-electric BMO Stadium.
The first episode of a new California rivalry is set to commence this Sunday afternoon. To open up its first full campaign under Becki Tweed, Angel City FC encounter Albertin Montoya and Bay FC who joined the NWSL in the offseason as one of two new clubs. The outfits matched up in the pre-season, a contest that ended in a scoreless draw on Saturday, Feb. 24.
In the home opener last year, ACFC fell to the 2023 champions NJ/NY Gotham FC despite going up one in the first half off the right boot of the club's budding superstar Alyssa Thompson.
The Northern California outfit had an eventful first few months as a member of the league, spending an enormous amount of cash on incomings. In November, BFC began its construction by adding two defensive-minded threats Alex Loera, and full-back Caprice Dydasco.
The big bucks were spent on creativity up front. Two African star forwards, Asisat Oshoala and Racheal Kundananji became members of BFC in February for a combined $1.024 million in transfer fees. To serve as the play-maker for the club, Venezuelan international Deyna Castellanos moved from Manchester City to the Bay in exchange for an undisclosed fee.
On the L.A. side, the club critically re-signed standout defender Sarah Gorden while acquiring Costa Rican midfielder Rocky Rodríguez, and ex-Orlando Pride attacker Messiah Bright via trades. Former Angel City winger Scarlett Camberos will likely not take on her old team this time around due to an injury that saw her miss the CONCACAF W Gold Cup.
ACFC's leading goal scorer from 2023 Savannah McCaskill moved two hours south to San Diego. Her return to BMO Stadium is set for May 23 at 10:00 p.m. ET. Youth was at the forefront of Tweed's offseason. Thompson's sister Gisele Thompson is the third player under the age of 19 to make the final roster this past week.
Per the NWSL, BMO Stadium was sold out on six occasions in 2023. That's all you need to know if you had any questions about the environment in the City of Angels.
How to watch Angel City FC vs. Bay FC in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Sunday, March 17
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, California)
- TV info/Live Stream: NWSL+ (Can also be seen locally on NBC Sports Bay Area)
Prediction: Angel City FC 1-1 Bay FC