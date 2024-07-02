Angel City forward Sydney Leroux speaks on the NWSL season, her partnership with TYLENOL, and more
Football star Sydney Leroux has been in the NWSL since the very beginning and is no stranger to pushing through pain on and off the pitch. At the midway point of the NWSL season, the Angel City FC forward spoke with FanSided about her new partnership with the pain reliever and fever reducer brand, TYLENOL.
Leroux joined forces with TYLENOL — the #1 Doctor Recommended Brand of Pain Relief & Fever Reduction — to launch the Greatness Hurts campaign to boost everyday greatness in the sport. With the new campaign, TYLENOL aims to share stories of greatness among everyday athletes to life as part of the brand’s larger commitment to encourage Care Without Limits.
The forward also discussed her season with Angel City and the upcoming Olympics among a few other things. The 2015 Women's World Cup champions joined ACFC via a trade from the Orlando Pride in June 2022, scoring six goals in 21 regular season starts in the frontline up to this point.
Led by Becki Tweed, ACFC sits in 11th position heading into this final matchday before an over-month break from NWSL play. Last year, the L.A. outfit qualified for the postseason for the first time in club history.
FanSided: What are your thoughts so far on your season with Angel City?
Sydney Leroux: It's been a tough season so far. The NWSL is hard and on any given day, anyone can win. But I'm proud of us. I think we're seeing positive things come out. We had a really good win at home. We had a hard three-game week, which is always tough, but we're looking to bounce back and I'm excited for the rest of the season.
How exciting is it to have Christen Press around again?
Leroux: We've been playing with and against each other forever, so it's nice just having a friend back. But of course, you know, she's an amazing player and we're very excited to have her back.
Why did you decide to partner with TYLENOL and what's your favorite part of the campaign you're working on?
Leroux: I decided to partner with TYLENOL because I've been injured before and I’ve turned to TYLENOL to help relieve minor aches and pains associated with my injury. I'm also proud to announce the TYLENOL Care Commitment, which is a much-needed recovery fund to help injured athletes as they get back into the game, just like myself. TYLENOL is committing funding to help injured athletes recover and compete once again, starting this year with a sponsorship to the Women’s Sports Foundation. So I think it hit close to home, I was out for almost a year, and the mental and physical toll that it takes to come back from an injury is something that not a lot of people talk about, and so I was really excited to partner with TYLENOL.
What's the best part about being a mom and being a soccer player at the same time?
Leroux: I guess that I am still faster than my kids and just that they get to see their mom do what I love, and still, you know, chase my dreams.
Is Emma Hayes going to lead the U.S. national team to gold, and if not, who do you think will?
Leroux: I mean, of course, I hope. But I think you're looking at some really strong teams. You know, we had issues with a lot of teams last year at the World Cup, so I think it's anyone's game, but of course, I'm going for U.S.A.
You can catch Leroux on the pitch this weekend for Angel City against the reigning NWSL champions NJ/NY Gotham FC Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ION.