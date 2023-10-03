Angel Hernandez's historically-bad 2023 season will live on in infamy
Angel Hernandez's 2023 season stands out as one of the worst in MLB history for an umpire, and it holds the dubious distinction of being the worst of 2023. His poor performance has even cost him a playoff spot, a matter he has sued MLB over in the past.
It's amazing how technology nowadays is now available to show the scale of how bad Umpires really are, and they are bad. But the worst one, according to the Umpire Auditor, is by far Angel Hernandez.
Hernandez is one of the most infamous umpires in recent history, and it hasn't been good. In the past two seasons, he has been in the news for two major blow-ups, including the most recent one where Bryce Harper flipped on Hernandez, got ejected, and threw his helmet into the crowd. But last season, Kyle Schwarber also lost his cool with Hernandez after he continued to make bad calls.
Hernandez didn't start games behind home plate until August due to a back injury. But Hernandez, in his ten games behind the plate, had an insane 161 bad calls, which also included the lowest-rated game for an umpire all season long. Umpire Auditor ranks Hernandez as the lowest-rated umpire with a minimum of ten games in the 2023 season, a fitting end for such a terrible umpire.
At 62 years old, all fans can hope is that Hernandez decides to retire because the union will continue to protect him, as they should. But it's devastating to the fans and players who have to be at-bat when he is the umpire.
Angel Hernandez history of failure and lawsuit against MLB
Hernandez luckily isn't one of the playoff umpires this season, but Hernandez isn't liked by MLB. In 2017, he sued them for racial discrimination because he was so bad they didn't allow him any postseason games.
In the lawsuit, Hernandez said that MLB passed over him several times for the World Series despite his "high marks on evaluations." He also claimed he was made a temporary crew chief but was never allowed to become a permanent one.
This was likely just him trying to get money after a previous lawsuit in which former umpire Ron Barnes sued the league for $20 million for age discrimination, but they later settled the case.