Angel Reese adds WNBA record, Sportswoman of the Year Award to her growing legacy
Angel Reese still got a win Sunday despite the Chicago Sky loss on the season against the Minnesota Lynx. It was announced after the game that she was awarded BET's 2024 Sportswoman of the Year.
Although she could not attend the award ceremony because the WNBA season is in full swing, she was extremely grateful to be honored with the award.
The other nominees for the award included WNBA star A'ja Wilson, tennis sensation Coco Gauff, Reese's former LSU teammate Flau'jae Johnson, USC basketball star JuJu Watkins, tennis standout Naomi Osaka, gymnast Simone Biles, and track and field athlete Sha'Carri Richardson.
Despite being a rookie in this star-studded group, Reese still came out on top, as she is aiming for a legacy beyond the basketball court.
Even in the eight-point loss against the Lynx, Reese still finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds. That game marked her 10th straight double-double, which broke the WNBA single-season record. Reese moved past legend Candace Parker, who set the previous record in 2015 when she played for the Los Angeles Sparks.
While Reese had a poor shooting day, going 4-of-16 from the court and 50 percent from the charity stripe, she still got her double-digit points. She was close to not reaching it, but she was able to capture 10 points on the second of two free throws with 23 seconds left in the game.
"She's gonna continue to do what she does, that's who she is, she's always gonna come out and play hard and confident and give you everything that she has," Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said to ESPN. "She's the hardest person on herself, so proud of what she's doing and what she'll continue to do."
On Sunday, she faced MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, who is known as one of the premier defenders in the league. In a magnificent defensive performance, she also held Collier to a quiet 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting.
In three consecutive games, Reese made at least seven field goals. She is averaging 13.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while being on pace for an even more historic rookie season as she started.