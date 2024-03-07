Everything to know about Angel Reese: NIL earnings, hometown and more for LSU star
Angel Reese has become a household name and one of the best players in women's college basketball. Here's everything you need to know about this rising star.
Angel Reese has taken college basketball by storm during her time at LSU. Not only has she become one of the most recognizable figures in women's basketball, but she is also making a profile for herself off the court.
Reese was named the SEC Women's Basketball Player of the Year this season, averaging a double-double with 19.1 points and 13.0 rebounds per game.
She is an all-around athlete and celebrity. Not only did she help Tigers coach Kim Mulkey and LSU win an NCAA championship in her first season as Tiger last years, but she has also been on the cover of several magazines, appeared on talk shows, and signed impressive Name, Image, and Likeness deals that improved her brand persona. Reese has furthered her brand significantly and has drawn the eyes of general sports fans to women's basketball.
Angel Reese hometown: Bayou Barbie is a Maryland Native
Reese grew up in Randallstown, Maryland where she found herself competing in basketball at a very young age. Quickly she became one of the best players in Baltimore County and played above her age group and on boys' teams.
Right before her first year of high school, Reese experienced two massive growth spurts that changed her position from point guard to forward. When attending St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, she was a four-year varsity player. She would sometimes play all five positions and entered the starting lineup midway through her first season because of her size and athleticism.
In her senior year of high school, she was selected to play at the McDonald's All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic. Reese finished her high school career with 1,7200 points, second in school history, and 1,250 rebounds.
Being a five-star recruit and ESPN's number two player and top wing in the 2020 class, Reese ultimately decided to stay close to home and committed to Maryland, a school that had been recruiting her since eighth grade. She was the highest-ranked recruit in program history.
Angel Reese as a Maryland Terrapin
Entering her freshman season in College Park, she found herself in the starting lineup.
She recorded a season-high 20 points and nine rebounds in her first game for Maryland. Then, in her fourth game of the season, she suffered a fracture in her right foot and was sidelined until the end of the regular season. In her first season, she averaged 10 points and six rebounds. Maryland only made it to the Sweet 16.
The next season, Reese returned with an intention to get better, and that's exactly what she did. In the season opener, she recorded 21 points and 14 rebounds. That season she was named first-team All-Big Ten and made the conference All-Defensive Team as well. But once again, the Terrapins did not succeed in March Madness, falling in the Sweet 16.
After the season ended, Reese entered the transfer portal with several teammates after averaging 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. It only took her one month to join Mulkey and the Tigers.
Angel Reese with the LSU Tigers
Angel made it clear she wanted to join a "winning culture," And that is what she has gotten out of the Tigers so far.
In her first season at LSU, she surpassed the school's single-game rebounding record with a 26-point and 28-rebound performance. She continued breaking records when she also broke the program record for consecutive double-doubles. Accompanying these achievements, she earned first-team All-SEC, and All-Defensive Team honors at the end of the regular season.
The cherry on top of her outstanding first year for LSU was her helping the team win its first national championship. She won the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award and set the NCAA single-season record with 34 double-doubles.
Some people say Reese has questionable actions on the court that represent poor sportsmanship, but others love the passion. Whatever her actions are, they make Angel who she is with her loud persona.
Now, in her senior season, it is still being determined whether Reese will use her extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if she decides to stay or head to the WNBA, it is known that she will keep her lasting impact on female sports.
Angel Reese NIL Deals
The 21-year-old has made herself the front and center in NIL deals and is making more money than any other woman player in the league, according to Sportskeeda.
Reese had a grand total of 17 NIL deals for the 2022-2023 season. She ranked fifth for most NIL deals overall and was the second-highest deal-making female athlete.
The brands that she works with include McDonalds, Xfinity, Coach, Wingstop, Bose, Discord, TurboTax, Raising Canes, PlayStation, Amazon, and her most recent deal with Reebok after her close friend Shaquille O'Neal became the new President of basketball operations.
Its safe to say her resume is absolutley stacked. But she has put her money to good use.
Angel Reese Foundation
In August 2023 Angel started the Angel Reese Foundation that aims to give back to her hometown and Baton Rouge.
The foundation is "dedicated to fostering equity for girls and underrepresented groups through innovative and impactful initiatives." says the website. In September of 2023, she hosted a block party where she gave back to a school in Baton Rouge.
Angel Reese net worth
There isn't an exact number to pinpoint on her total net worth. But when putting in her deals and sponsorships, it is estimated that it is around $3 million. But $1.4 million of that is coming from her NIL deals.
Angel Reese doesn't like wearing high-heels
You won't find Reese wearing high heels on a regular occasion.
She revealed during an interview with Rebook that she doesnt like them.
"I don’t like wearing heels. I like wearing tennis shoes. Reebok has cute tennis shoes I love to wear, so that’s great for me!" said Reese.
Her bold fashion statements have been an aspect that makes her stand out throughout her college career.
Angel Reese pop-culture cameos
Reese has been portrayed on an episode of Saturday Night Live by comedian Punkie Johnson. The skit was based on Reese's "you can't see me" gesture at the end of the 2023 championship game and her dispute over Jill Biden's comments about inviting Iowa to the White House.
Reese was also included in the Time 100 Next list that recognizes emerging leaders worldwide. Other magazines she has been featured in were the 2023 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and the Harpers Bazaar Icons issue. She was then included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list for 2024.
She also found her way to make a cameo in the music video for "Put It on da Floor Again" by Latto and Cardi B with the lyrics that say, "I have been ballin' so damn hard, could've gone to LSU."
However, her most considerable recognition came in July 2023, when the city of Randallstown renovated the basketball court at the Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center and named it the Angel Reese Court.
This is just the beginning for the superstar, and the world is her oyster as she continues to break the pattern for females in sports.