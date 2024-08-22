Angel Reese’s: WNBA star's collaboration with Hershey was meant to be
Wednesday afternoon, multiple sources reported that Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese and Reese's Pieces agreed to a partnership after a friendly spar months ago.
"The fans really made this happen," Reese said, per BoardroomTV. "This collection is for my Reese’s Pieces — who’ve been with me every step of the way."
The Baltimore native immediately took to Twitter to encourage fans to buy merchandise as the first products released on Wednesday.
The iconic partnership will feature a play on words with the Chicago rookie's last name Reese and the iconic chocolate brand Reese's.
Angel Reese and Reese's Pieces are a match made in heaven
AR's new partnership shouldn't be a surprise considering the rookie's dominant rookie season on the glass. Not to mention, she called out Reese's pieces after a comeback win against the Indiana Fever in June.
After Reese sent the tweet, the social media airways were set on fire again but in a good way as her fan base stood beside her and labeled themselves as Reese's pieces. Shortly after, her sneaker partner in Reebok, created some Reese's pieces sneakers for their WNBA star to wear.
Reebok's colorway for the custom sneaker drew much attention from the basketball and sneakerhead world. Shortly after, Reese's Pieces got the message and saluted the rising star.
A couple of months later, the partnership is real and both sides will continue to heighten their brand. Before the season, critics argued about her "marketability," despite her having one of the highest NIL deal averages in college sports.
Reese's ability to multi-task while playing at the highest level is something that young and older women admire about her. She can take on the pressures of the world and the negativity of social media while defying the odds.
Reese's Pieces was founded in 1978 and continues to grow as one of the premier candy companies under the production of Hershey.
The new clothing line will feature hoodies, shirts, hats, and crop tops with the phrase Reese's Angel in the orange, yellow and brown color way.
Stay tuned for more merchandise and orders can be placed at TheAngelReese.com.