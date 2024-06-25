Angel Reese silenced all her critics with career best performance vs. Caitlin Clark
Angel Reese has been given the "bad girl" stereotype all throughout her career, starting in college and carrying on even more to her early career in the WNBA. More specifically, she has been labeled it in her so-called "rivalry" with Caitlin Clark.
But before Sunday's matchup, Reese had yet to win a game against Clark in their pro careers. Except this time around, Reese got her sweet victory with one of her best performances yet. She dropped a career-high 25 points while also grabbing 16 rebounds, leading Chicago Sky to a thrilling comeback 88-87 victory over the Indiana Fever.
Not to mention, this was also her eighth consecutive double-double game.
She is the first rookie since A'ja Wilson with 25-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in a single game. She joins Wilson as the only players in the WNBA this season with multiple games with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds.
In the game, Reese and her teammate Kamilla Cardoso (the No. 3 pick) became the first rookie duo since 1998 to record double-doubles in multiple games. Reese also made more history, becoming the third player in WNBA history with eight consecutive double-doubles, joining an elite company with Sylvia Fowles and Candace Parker. Except she is the only rookie to achieve this.
While the Fever led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, Reese hit the switch and helped Chicago cut the lead in half headed into the final quarter. Reese grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled as she made the putback to tie the game at 82 with three minutes remaining. And with a minute remaining and the score tied, Reese hit a go-ahead layup to give Chicago the lead for good.
Clark had nothing else to say but respect for the fellow rookie.
"She ran really well in transition," Clark said of Reese. "She got a couple and-1s in transition, obviously, she played a really great game. I think they definitely knew to be physical with us. I think they probably watched [our last game] and saw that we fouled them nonstop ... 35 [free throws] ... a team like this you are not going to get away with that."
And Reese made sure that the audience knew she was just playing her game.
"This is what I do: I come out and perform," Reese said after the game. "I do what it takes to win every single day."
This wasn't Reese's first great game. She also had 16 points and a season-high 18 rebounds in Thursday's win over the Dallas Wings. For the week, Reese shot 60% from the field and 78.6% from the charity stripe. In the past two games for the Sky, her shooting percentage has improved. Her season shooting percentage is now up to 40.6%.
Reese and the Sky will now take on Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday in the first matchup against the two for the season.