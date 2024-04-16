Angels broadcaster pays homage to John Sterling on Mike Trout home run call
Famous Yankees radio announcer John Sterling has announced his retirement. When Mike Trout hit a go-ahead home run for the Angels, Wayne Randazzo channeled Sterling with an epic call.
By Curt Bishop
On Monday, longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling announced that he would be retiring effective immediately.
This news was met with sadness around the game, as Sterling has been one of baseball's best and most entertaining announcers for the past three decades. The 85-year-old has had himself quite a career as the voice of the Yankees since 1989. He also is a 12-time Emmy Award Winner and is enshrined in the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
Last night, the Los Angeles Angels got a boost from Mike Trout, who hit a two-run homer to put them on top against the Tampa Bay Rays. When the ball was hit, Angels TV announcer Wayne Randazzo channeled Sterling with an epic home run call, mimicking the legendary announcer's catchphrase, "It is high, it is far, it is gone."
Angels announcer pays tribute to John Sterling with epic home run call
Sterling has been one of the game's greatest and most entertaining broadcasters for over three decades, and baseball certainly won't be the same without him.
But it was certainly nice to see Randazzo pay his own special tribute to one of the greats. Sterling's home run calls were a big part of his routine and made him a unique broadcaster. With this home run call, Randazzo hit the nail on the head, as Trout put quite a charge into it.
The ball was absolutely crushed, coming off of Trout's bat at 111.6 mph and traveling quite far, so the homage to Sterling was quite appropriate for a moment such as this.
The Angels went on to win the game by a final score of 7-3, with Trout's home run sparking a five-run eighth-inning rally that proved to be the difference. But the home run call is what stole the show, as Randazzo gave his own tribute to one of the all-time greats.