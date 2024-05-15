Ron Washington throws former Braves infielder under the bus in out-of-character rant
By Scott Rogust
Well, things are not going great for the Los Angeles Angels. They lost Shohei Ohtani this past offseason, and Mike Trout is sidelined long-term due to knee surgery. The roster is far from the greatest, and the farm system ranks dead last by MLB.com.
Veteran manager Ron Washington has his work cut out for him. After serving as a third base coach for the Atlanta Braves, Washington received his second chance at managing with the Angels. The hope was that he could help the team compete in the first post-Ohtani season. Thus far, the team is 15-28 on the year, sitting in last place in the AL West. Their 28th loss of the season came on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals, a team that is also struggling early on.
In the eighth inning, the Angels trailed 7-6 but had the bases loaded. Luis Guillorme, who was recently acquired from the Atlanta Braves this season, stepped up to the plate. Washington had called for Guillorme to pull off a squeeze bunt. The thing is, the pitch from Cardinals reliever JoJo Romero was outside, but Guillorme went for it. Guillorme struck out for the out, and Zach Neto was running home at the pitch and was tagged out, leading to a double play.
The Angels went on to lose 7-6, and Washington was not happy about the failed play.
Ron Washington throws Luis Guillorme under the bus for failed squeeze play vs. Cardinals
After the game, Washington was asked about the failed play by reporters. Washington said it wasn't his fault that the play didn't work out. The manager solely placed the blame on Guillorme.
"He didn't do the job. It wasn't anything I did wrong. He didn't do the job," exclaimed Washington.
When a reporter mentioned that the pitch from Romero threw a wild pitch, Washington was perplexed, saying that the pitch was in the strike zone.
"Wild? He was throwing the ball in the strike zone. Why are you making excuses? He was throwing the ball in the strike zone. He did not get the bunt down! Period," said Washington.
The tension was high for sure after the game, and the manager explicitly told the media that his player didn't complete the task he was given.
Guillorme hasn't been on the Angels for very long, being acquired by the team on May 9 in a trade with the Braves. Including last night's game, Guillorme is 4-for-15 at the plate while recording one RBI, a .313 on-base percentage, and .400 slugging percentage.
The Angels have already lost the three-game series by losing the first two matchups. But the Angels will look to get a win on Wednesday to bring an end to their three-game losing streak.