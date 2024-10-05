Angry Alabama fans turn on Kalen DeBoer in record time after slow start vs. Vanderbilt
The Alabama Crimson Tide are the No. 1 team in college football. But the No. 1 team in college football is just as susceptible to an upset bid as anyone else if they're not careful. That's especially true when the quarterback on the other side of the line is Diego Pavia.
Pavia's Vanderbilt Commodores shocked the Tide early with an opening touchdown drive and a pick six to take a 13-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Even before the defensive touchdown, Alabama fans were melting down on Twitter with defensive coordinator Kane Womach coming under scrutiny.
Alabama fans lost their minds watching Vanderbilt take an early lead
Alabama fans may be primed to look at Womach with some side eye after last week's second half performance. After jumping out to a huge lead over Georgia, the Crimson Tide let the Bulldogs back in the game with 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Watching Pavia roll down the field with relative ease definitely didn't ease any of the residual anxiety from that second half performance. Nor did the catastrophic play on offense that added to Vanderbilt's lead.
Jalen Milroe will be credited with the interception that Randon Fontenette returned for a score. However, freshman phenom Ryan Williams was more to blame. The ball hit him on the hands and popped up into the air, allowing the defender to get under it for an easy pick and return.
And the Commodores weren't even done adding to Alabama's woe. They scored another touchdown on a 17-play, 75-yard drive that drove fans crazy.
If it was just that one bad mistake that was costing the Tide, it would be one thing. But Alabama made a slew of first half mistakes to give the Commodores the edge. They were vulnerable on third down defense and when they finally got a stop, they gifted Vanderbilt an extra set of downs because they had two players wearing the same number on a punt return. Then, when they got another stop to force a field goal, a facemask penalty extended Vandy's drive once again.
There's a checklist of mistakes to make if you want to get upset and Alabama has gone down the line making marks.