Who is Anna Frey? Brock Purdy look-alike makes Super Bowl appearance
NFL players have had doppelgängers before, but Anna Frey may be the first one to capitalize on it. Frey's resemblance to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy helped her earn a Super Bowl ticket.
By Kinnu Singh
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will make his first Super Bowl appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. With Taylor Swift joining Chiefs Kingdom this season, a lot of teenage girls across the world will be rooting for Purdy's downfall.
Anna Frey, however, won't be one of them.
The 16-year-old high school tennis star received a ticket to attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas after going viral for her resemblance to Purdy.
Who is Anna Frey?
There's a lot of amusement that arises from NFL players finding their doppelgängers. It wasn't that long ago that the football world was introduced to a near-clone of quarterback Aaron Rodgers among the crowd at Lambeau Field. Frey just happens to be the latest fan to resemble an NFL star.
Frey told Fox News that she didn't initially see a resemblance to the baby-faced 49ers quarterback. "No, I didn’t," Anna said. "But just one comment just said, ‘She kinda looks like Brock Purdy,’ and then that comment just blew up. Everything else followed."
Following the 49ers' thrilling comeback victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy was seen in a video with his brother, Chubba, shouting, "Anna Frey is going to the Super Bowl!"
"Patiently waiting for my Super Bowl invite," Frey said in a response to the video.
Frey's response spread like wildfire. The video registered 29 million views, while Frey gained over a million new followers in TikTok.
The video registered 29 million views, and Frey gained over one million followers on TikTok. That helped her land her a name, image and likeness deal with Six Star Pro Nutrition. Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt is also an ambassador for the brand.
Frey was invited to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas as a part of her deal.
"Sports nutrition has been an active conversation with my parents and coaches as I continue my athletic career, which made this deal stand out — besides going to THE BIG GAME, of course," Frey said in a release announcing the deal. "The history of Six Star Pro Nutrition advocating for athletes and their NIL rights also created a level of comfort, as they believe that someone in my situation should be able to financially benefit from opportunities that may come my way."
On any given Sunday during the NFL regular season, stadiums are full of rabid fans that have spent decades cheering for their teams. The Super Bowl, however, is an entirely different matter. In general, Super Bowl crowds host an assortment of celebrities and ultra-wealthy executives. With the cheapest tickets costing thousands of dollars, fans like Frey would typically never get the opportunity to attend a Super Bowl.
Whether or not the viral sensation resembles Purdy, she'll have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cheer on the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.
Brock Purdy's brother was right. It turns out that Anna Frey truly is going to the Super Bowl after all.