Who are the announcers for the 2024 NBA Finals?
By Curt Bishop
The NBA Finals will get underway on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston. The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will square off and battle for NBA supremacy.
The Celtics appeared in the finals in 2022 and are headed back for the second time in three years. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are in for the first time since 2011, when they won their last title.
All games of the series will be televised on ABC and ESPN and tip-off for Game 1 will be at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
But who will be the announcers for this series, and will we have plenty of basketball experts giving us the call this year?
Who are this year's NBA Finals announcers?
The lead play-by-play announcer for this series will be none other that Mike Breen. He took over as the play-by-play announcer for ABC back in 2006 and he's worked with the likes of Hubie Brown, Mark Jackson, and Jeff Van Gundy.
Brown, Jackson, and Van Gundy have all since moved on from ESPN, so Breen will have a slightly different team with him this year in the finals. With Jackson and Van Gundy gone, Doris Burke, who has been working with ESPN since 1991 and had previously served as the sideline reporter for the finals since 2009, will be the color analyst.
The two were originally scheduled to work with Doc Rivers, but he replaced Adrian Griffin as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks midseason, so ESPN was forced to fill a hole on the broadcast team.
In place of Rivers will be former NBA star J.J. Redick, who has worked with ESPN since 2021 after his playing days were over. Redick also is part of a podcast with LeBron James called "Mind The Game."
Now that Burke is at the broadcasting table, ESPN needed a replacement for her on the sidelines. Lisa Salters will be back with ESPN and will fulfill the sideline reporting duties. She previously worked as the sideline reporter for the 2006 NBA Finals between the Mavericks and the Miami Heat.
As usual, there are plenty of basketball savants working on the broadcast team for ESPN for this coming series. These are some of basketball's brightest minds and it should make for a fun and entertaining series as the Mavericks and Celtics battle for the NBA title.