Another big name turns down an interview to lead Red Sox front office
The Red Sox's search for a new GM continues after Kim Ng declined to interview to replace Chaim Bloom.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox have been searching for a new President of Baseball Operations for the past month after Chaim Bloom was fired from his post.
However, it appears as though another big name has pulled out of the running for the job. According to Sean McAdam of MassLive, former Miami Marlins General Manager Kim Ng has declined the opportunity to interview for the job.
Ng recently stepped down from her post as the Marlins GM after reports indicated that owner Bruce Sherman was looking to hire a president of baseball operations over Ng.
During her time as GM of the Marlins, Ng helped transform the Marlins into a postseason contender. She was hired by the team after the 2020 season, becoming the first female GM in baseball history.
Following two consecutive losing seasons, she made a key move to hire Skip Schumaker as the new manager of the Marlins. Miami reached the postseason as a Wild Card team this year, winning 84 games before being eliminated by the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies.
As for the Red Sox, the search for a new GM continues. With Ng out of the running, Boston will have to cast a wider net to find a replacement for Bloom. Former San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has emerged as a potential candidate, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.
The Red Sox spoke to Toronto Blue Jays executive James Click, who like Ng, declined the opportunity to interview for the position.
Ng would certainly be a great addition to any front office. However, it appears that she has decided not to pursue a role with the Red Sox, which leaves the team still searching for somebody to replace Bloom.
Prior to her time in Miami, Ng worked as an assistant GM for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, Boston's hated rivals. She also served in a role in the league office.