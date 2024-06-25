Another blockbuster? MLB insider reveals Orioles' best trade match for deadline
By Curt Bishop
The Chicago White Sox have had a miserable season and are obvious sellers at the trade deadline. One of the biggest pieces they might sell off is left-hander Garrett Crochet.
The Baltimore Orioles on the other hand are having a tremendous season and are keeping pace with the New York Yankees in the American League East. At 49-29, they have the third-best record in the AL.
The Orioles do have a few weaknesses to address as the deadline approaches, most notably in their starting rotation. The team lost starters Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells and John Means for the season, all three of whom are now recovering from Tommy John surgery.
In his latest piece on ESPN, Jeff Passan listed the Orioles as a perfect fit for Crochet.
Orioles listed as perfect fit for Garrett Crochet
Passan explains that because there isn't a headlining ace available at this year's deadline, Crochet's value is going to skyrocket, especially with Miami Marlins left-hander Jesus Luzardo now on the 60-day injured list.
Fortunately, Baltimore has the prospect capital to get a deal done. Crochet leads the American League in strikeouts and owns an ERA of 3.05, making him an ideal complimentary piece for right-hander and former Cy Young Corbin Burnes.
Baltimore has a lot of depth on the position player side, which they can deal from in order to get a top pitcher for their rotation. Crochet could give them a better chance to run down the Yankees for the top spot in the American League East and make a deeper run into the postseason.
Last year, Baltimore won 101 games, which was good for the best record in the American League. However, they were swept in the ALDS by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.
Having Burnes and Crochet at the top and Grayson Rodriguez emerging as a young star would make the Orioles rotation quite dangerous down the stretch. We'll see if they can make this deal happen.