Another Kelly Oubre car crash convinces NBA Twitter 76ers truly are cursed: Best memes, tweets
If you had a nickel for every time Kelly Oubre was involved in a car accident this season, you'd have two nickels.
Name a more iconic pairing than Kelly Oubre and car accidents. I'll wait.
Oubre was the victim of a car accident in November when he was struck by a vehicle while walking near his home in Philadelphia. This week, he was the cause of a car accident when he reportedly ran a red light and crashed his Lamborghini into another car.
The crash allegedly happened early Tuesday morning, after the 76ers lost Game 2 to the Knicks on Monday night, according to TMZ. Fortunately, it looks like no one was injured in the crash, though both cars had to be towed.
What was Oubre doing out in his Lambo running a red light at 1:45 a.m. after a game? That's something he'd have to answer. It clearly wasn't the smartest decision he's ever made.
Oubre is playing in Game 3 on Thursday night, so this isn't an incident that's expected to impact the 76ers playoff hopes. That's not stopping NBA Twitter from laying into Oubre for this car accident trend of his.
Best memes and tweets after Kelly Oubre gets in another car accident
The most important thing here is that no one was injured. It's a whole lot more palatable to make light of the situation when everyone walked away unscathed. Thankfully we can all laugh about this one.
At the same time, Oubre put himself and an innocent person in danger by driving recklessly. The example of Rashee Rice should be caution enough about driving sports cars responsibly even without bringing up the even more devastating example of Henry Ruggs.
Oubre can make it right to the driver he hit and then get back to focusing on helping the 76ers dig themselves out of a 2-0 hole against the Knicks. And we can all remember to drive a bit more safely.