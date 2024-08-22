Another lowly Panthers finish would invite unwanted questions about Bryce Young
By Lior Lampert
After one year of the Bryce Young experience, the Carolina Panthers have more questions than answers about his status as their long-term quarterback.
According to Sharp Football Analysis' Warren Sharp's metrics, Young had the worst campaign of any rookie signal-caller since 2000 last season. Yikes!
The Panthers spent the No. 1 pick on Young last April. But regardless of his draft pedigree, it was a miserable showing from the former Alabama standout. Things were so bad that there could be internal pressure to right the ship -- quickly. ESPN's Field Yates validated that notion with his early 2025 first-round predictions.
Yates ultimately predicted the Panthers would select Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. with their projected second-overall pick. However, the insider didn't rule out the idea of Carolina pursuing a Young replacement should he and the team flounder again in 2024.
"Finishing with the second-worst record in the NFL would invite questions about whether the Panthers should pivot from Bryce Young," Yates said.
Nevertheless, Yates followed his preamble by expressing a "steadfast" belief Young could be a "high-level starter."
Life comes at you fast in the NFL. Young was a superstar in college, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021. Meanwhile, he's struggled to transition to the pros in his brief time in the league.
Giving up on Young after two years would make the Panthers a bigger laughingstock than they already are. It'd be even more alarming considering the war chest of assets Carolina shipped to the Chicago Bears to move up to acquire him.
Carolina sent two first-round picks, two second-rounders and star wide receiver D.J. Moore. The Bears landed fellow Heisman winner and generational quarterback prospect Caleb Williams as part of the massive haul, making it exponentially worse.
Young went 2-14 in his inaugural campaign with the Panthers. He completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Ostensibly, he'll have to do much better than that to avoid the unwanted questions.
The Panthers hired quarterback guru Dave Canales as their head coach this offseason. He's revitalized the careers of one-time veteran castaways Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith. Hopefully, his presence can do the same for Young.