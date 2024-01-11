Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Latest injury update for Suns vs. Lakers
Can the Lakers rely on Anthony Davis tonight against the Suns?
By Kdelaney
Tonight, the Phoenix Suns will take on the Los Angeles Lakers. This will be the fourth of five meetings between the two teams this season. In terms of standings, both teams are neck and neck. The Lakers (18-19) are 10th in the Western Conference while the Suns (19-18) are ninth. Both teams are 2-3 in their last five games.
So far, the Lakers are 3-0 in the regular season series against Phoenix. LA will look to maintain their dominance over Phoenix in this match. However, given who is listed on the injury report, that might be significantly more difficult.
Anthony Davis 'probable' for tonight's game against Suns
According to the NBA official injury report, Anthony Davis is probable for tonight's game due to a left ankle sprain/bone bruise. This is nothing new for Lakers fans. Davis has battled this injury for a while now, and he's even thrived playing through it. Prior to Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, Davis was listed as probable for the same reason. In that game, Davis not only played, he led his team in scoring, finishing with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists.
Alongside Davis, Rui Hachimura (left calf strain), LeBron James (left ankle), and Cam Reddish (facial laceration) are all listed as game-time decisions for tonight as well. Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) is out, but no surprise there. Damion Lee (right meniscus surgery) is the only player listed on the Phoenix Suns' injury report. This could potentially be detrimental to LA's game plan. Almost every player listed on the injury report gets more than 20 minutes a night. It's also affecting both starters and bench players.
The Lakers had a day off between games, so we hope Davis took advantage of it and is cleared to play tonight. Otherwise, without Davis' defensive presence on the interior, Beal, Booker, and Durant could exploit Christian Wood and Jaxon Hayes' less defensive mindsets. All in all, Davis' availability will be crucial if the Lakers hope to capitalize on their five-game homestand.