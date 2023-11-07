Anthony Davis injury update: When will star return after leg injury?
Anthony Davis left the floor in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night game against the Miami Heat.
By Josh Wilson
Early on in this 2023-24 season, Anthony Davis is already giving Los Angeles Lakers fans an injury scare. In Monday's contest against the Miami Heat, Davis left the floor and headed to the Lakers locker room. He appeared to grab at his calf or ankle area before leaving the floor, but we'll find out more soon.
The injury occured late in the second quarter just ahead of halftime, so Davis did not return to the floor before his team joined him at halftime. Davis had racked up nine points, six rebounds, and three assists before leaving the floor.
Davis has had a history of calf and Achilles' tendon issues in recent years, though in recent years the knees have been the issue for Davis. Speculatively, Davis was able to stay upright and walk off the court under his own power, which for the sake of a possible devestating Achilles' injury appears positive. That said, a speculative eye test is far from a medical diagnosis.
Fans will want to keep an eye on Davis and the Lakers overall energy and mood as they come out of the tunnel into the start of the third quarter.
UPDATE, 9:14 p.m. ET: Davis, after a possession or two of overly delicate movement, left the court obviously dejected, but stayed on the bench.
UPDATE, 9:04 p.m. ET: Davis is, against all odds, back in the game after going to the locker room for a brief bit. We'll see how this goes.
UPDATE, 8:56 p.m. ET: After playing some second-half basketball, Davis appeared to display limited mobility due to his hip/groin injury and has been removed from the game. It seems reasonable to assume he won't return to this one.
UPDATE, 8:53 p.m. ET: Davis has started the third quarter.
UPDATE, 8:49 p.m. ET: Charania later reported it was a hip/groin spasm. There is still no word on if he'll return.
UPDATE, 8:48 p.m. ET: Shams Charania is reporting Davis suffered a groin spasm and is testing the injury ahead of the third quarter in an attempt to play. The Lakers trail by three at the half.
So far, all we know is that Davis went into the locker room to get looked at after being in clear pain.
As we find out more, we'll keep this post updated.
Clearly, Davis would be a big loss for the Lakers, and a frustrating development given his somewhat lengthy injury history.