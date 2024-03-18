Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Latest injury update for Hawks vs. Lakers
Lakers star Anthony Davis left Saturday's game with a left corneal abrasion and did not return as the Lakers fell in a tight one against the Golden State Warriors. Here is his status for tonight's game against the Hawks.
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night despite a 40-point effort from LeBron James.
To make matters worse, Anthony Davis was forced to exit after suffering a blow to the eye just minutes into the second quarter. Davis never returned as the Lakers collapsed late and lost 128-121 to their Western Conference rivals.
Los Angeles will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night as they look to bounce back from one of their toughest defeats of the season. However, they may be shorthanded against Atlanta, as Davis is listed as questionable on the most recent injury report.
A.D. questionable against Hawks
While the Hawks haven't had a banner season by any means, they are locked in the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference and are fighting for a postseason berth. The Lakers have all of a sudden begun to cool off, and with Davis not in the lineup, they may be in trouble.
Of course, there is plenty of time for his status to change, and he could obviously still be in tonight's lineup if he has recovered well. But he took a significant blow to the eye on Saturday against the Warriors, and eye injuries are not easy to bounce back from.
And so, the Lakers may be forced to go without Davis tonight, which significantly hurts their chances as they try to hold serve in the race for the final two seeds in the Western Conference. After their loss to the Warriors, they sit in the No. 10 spot with a record of 36-32, only 3.5 games ahead of the Houston Rockets, who have won seven of their last 10 games.
To make matters worse, LeBron James also is questionable for tonight's tilt with the Hawks. He is dealing with peroneal tendinopathy in his left ankle. The Lakers can ill afford to lose both stars for any amount of time.
However, if Davis is good to go for tonight, the Lakers should be in a good spot as they prepare to host the Hawks for a key matchup with the playoffs looming.
The Lakers are going to need him healthy if they plan on making a deep run in the playoffs this spring.
The 31-year-old big man is averaging 24.5 points per game with 12.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is also shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from 3-point range.