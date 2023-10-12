25-under-25: Anthony Edwards is only getting started
Still only 22 years old, Anthony Edwards has already established himself as a budding star. He's ranked No. 2 on our list of the best young players in the NBA.
By Lior Lampert
Still only 22 years old, Anthony Edwards has already established himself as one of the premier two-way wings in the NBA since the Timberwolves selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. His blend of athleticism, ball-handling, shooting, playmaking, and defending make him one of the top 25 players under 25 and perhaps one of the top 25 players in the entire league. He is truly a mesmerizing talent that is only beginning to scratch the surface of his capabilities.
Last season, Edwards averaged 24.6 points per game to go along with 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals while posting career-high field goal and 3-point percentages (45.9 and 36.9 percent respectively). Edwards managed to improve his efficiency while taking on a larger workload as the Timberwolves' primary scorer, attempting 2.2 field goals per game more than he did in the 2021-22 campaign. Edwards was rewarded for his efforts by earning his first All-Star nod, the first of many appearances.
Despite his youth and inexperience, Edwards was the focal point of a Team USA FIBA World Cup roster that had multiple All-Stars and respected veterans this summer. Not to mention, Team USA was coached by some of the brightest basketball minds that the sport has to offer between the likes of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few. For that group of coaches to conclude that Team USA goes as Edwards does is a major vote of confidence and a sign of respect for the young superstar and that experience should only help him going forward.
During the FIBA World Cup, Edwards averaged 18.9 points per game, with 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He scored 35 points in a game against Lithuania, three points shy of Kevin Durant’s USA record (38) and tying Carmelo Anthony for the second-highest scoring total by an American player at the FIBA World Cup.
It is very rare for a player who is this young to be such a refined scorer, but Edwards has already established himself as one of the more polished offensive players in the NBA, as indicated by his ranking fourth amongst active players in playoff points per game according to StatMuse.
In addition to his offensive prowess, Edwards has quickly become one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA. His 6-foot-4 frame combined with his 6-foot-9 wingspan strength and athletic ability has enabled him to become a player who is capable of playing both ends of the floor at a high level.
While also being one of the best players in the NBA on the court, Edwards has also become a fan favorite off the court. He is one of the most confident players in the league who relishes the moment of having to take and make big shots or line up against the opposing team’s best player. Edwards has extreme confidence in himself to the point that he even named his dog after himself (Anthony Edwards Jr.) His bubbly and outgoing personality is evident any time he is near the media.
The Timberwolves see superstardom in Edwards as well. The franchise rewarded him with a five-year contract extension this offseason worth upwards of $260 million. With Edwards now under contract for the foreseeable future and the Timberwolves also having their start frontcourt duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, the team has a chance to be in the mix for Western Conference supremacy as soon as this upcoming season assuming Edwards’ ascension only continues.
Edwards is an uber-talented player and a very personable human being, paving the way for him to become the future face of the NBA. With so many foreign players dominating headlines in the NBA right now between the likes of Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more, Edwards has a chance to become America’s representative of the NBA in what has turned into a global sport.
In addition to being a great basketball player and even better off-court personality, Edwards is also a movie star. He played as Kermit Wilts in Adam Sandler’s Hustle, a film about a street ball player in Spain trying to make the transition to the NBA. Edwards was the antagonist in the movie, constantly getting under the skin of the main character Bo Cruz (played by NBA player Juancho Hernangomez).
It wouldn’t be shocking to see Edwards find himself in the conversation for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award in 2023-24. The fact that he has been this dominant thus far through his NBA career at just 22 years old suggests he could have not just one, but multiple MVPs and big awards in his future. Edwards is only getting started.