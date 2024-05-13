Anthony Edwards reveals what he said to Jamal Murray in heated postgame exchange
By Kyle Delaney
Last night, the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-107 to tie the series at 2-2. After taking a 2-0 lead over Denver, Minnesota lost two straight games at home, continuing this series' unusual trend where neither team has won at home.
The budding rivalry between Jamal Murray and Anthony Edwards is part of what makes this series so entertaining. Right after the final whistle blew, Edwards and Murray crossed paths, and Edwards clapped as the two exchanged words. During Edwards' postgame news conference, Ant-Man explained what he told Murray.
Per @cjzero on Twitter/X:
"I just told his a** 'we love that,'" Edwards said. "Keep talking that. That's what we like." He added, specifying, "Well, I love it. He didn't say nothing back. But, I'm pretty sure he heard me. They heard me. We live for that."
Edwards finished last night with 44 points (a playoff career-high), 5 assists, and 5 rebounds. He shot 16-of-25 from the field, including five made 3-pointers. (You would think that would be a career-high too, but he made seven 3-pointers in that Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns. Maybe Edwards was right and we should put an end to the MJ comps?)
On the Nuggets side of things, despite not being on his home court, Jamal Murray seems to have finally hit his stride. Murray's game has significantly improved since leaving Denver. Following his stellar 24-point performance in Game 3, he finished last night's game with 19 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds. This is a much-needed and major improvement for Murray, especially after he scored only 27 points combined in Games 1 and 2.
As far as the series momentum is concerned, Edwards isn't worried about Denver winning two games in a row. "I don’t think they got any momentum. I mean, we won 2 games, they won 2 games. At this point, it’s whoever win 2 games." Edwards said following Game 4's loss.
Minnesota returns to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday. With plenty of haymakers flying from both sides, this series is shaping up to be a heavyweight fight for the ages.