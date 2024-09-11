Anthony Rendon is going to the furthest lengths possible in an effort to stay healthy
By Kinnu Singh
The Los Angeles Angels suffered a 10-5 loss against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. After splitting the first two games of the three-game series, the two teams will play in a series-deciding game on Wednesday.
If the Angels come away with the win, they’ll have to do so without Anthony Rendon, who was placed on the injured list before Tuesday’s loss due to a left oblique strain.
Rendon initially expected to be available for the series against Minnesota, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. But, once again, Rendon’s season has been cut short by injuries. This will be Rendon’s third time on the IL this season.
Anthony Rendon has tried everything to stay healthy
Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels after the 2019 season, but he has struggled to stay off of the IL, despite his best efforts to healthy.
“No matter what I do, everything I try, it doesn’t work,” Rendon said on Monday. “I’m battling. I don’t know how else to do it.”
When Rendon was asked what he could do different to prevent injuries moving forward, he expressed the exhaustive list of things he’s already tried.
“No idea,” he said. “If you have any recommendations, I’ll take them. I feel like I’ve exhausted every blood test, DNA test, food, nutrition, allergies, anti-inflammatory stuff. And I have no idea. Everything that’s not a banned substance.”
Prior to the back injury, the 34-year-old struggled with injuries to his wrist, hip, hamstring and shin.
Rendon is in the fifth season of his seven-year deal, but he has yet to play more than 58 games in any of his five seasons with the Angels. He played in 57 games this season, but the oblique injury is threatening the remainder of his 2024 campaign. Although he hasn’t been officially ruled out for the season, he could be shut down with less than three weeks left to play.
Rendon was named an All-Star in 2019, when he helped lead the Washington Nationals to a World Series championship. That season, he led the National League in doubles (44) and recorded the most RBIs (144) in the majors.
During his time with the Angels, Rendon has almost as many stints on the injured list (12) as he has total home runs over the last four seasons (13). Rendon has played in just 33 percent of the Angels games since the 2020 season.
Rendon has put together a .218/.307/.267 batting line with no home runs in 57 games this season. He’s under contract for $38 million annually for another two years.