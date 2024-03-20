Anthony Richardson converted a Colts fan in best way possible
Anthony Richardson continues to thrive on and off the field by converting a Colts fan in the best way possible.
After years of mediocrity, the Indianapolis Colts finally stopped relying on veterans who were passed their prime at the quarterback position, selecting Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to be their long-term answer at the position.
The 21-year-old showed some flashes of future stardom under center for the Colts and immediately won the fanbase over due to his electric ability as a dual-threat quarterback. Unfortunately, he was limited to just four games as he suffered an injury to the AC joint of his throwing shoulder.
The Colts wound up having an impressive season regardless, going 9-8 thanks in large part to the backup, Gardner Minshew, and narrowly missing out on a playoff berth. Vibes are at a high right now in Indy with Richardson set to take back over at the start of the 2024 campaign. After showing promise on the field before the injury, he showed even more promise off of it on Tuesday.
Anthony Richardson showed the kind of person he is with heartwarming off-field gesture
Rather than simply driving by, Richardson helped a stranger who had to pull over due to a tire blowout. Richardson did not introduce himself and the fan had no idea who he was. He was simply pulling over to do a good deed out of the kindness of his heart.
The fan was not initially a Colts fan, but once he figured out who was helping him, he had no choice but to become one. Whether he was a football fan or not is unclear, but it's good to see him have a team now.
It's hard to think of a better way for a fan to choose a team than what happened in this instance. Richardson helped him out with his car and helped him pick a new team. Now, the question is if Parker will select Richardson in his upcoming fantasy football draft.