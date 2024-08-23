Anthony Richardson hilariously looks at bright side after mixed results in Colts preseason finale
The Indianapolis Colts have their quarterback of the future for the first time since Andrew Luck retired. They were high on Florida prospect Anthony Richardson coming out of college and they followed that up by drafting him fourth overall in 2023.
Richardson's rookie year was cut short due to injury, hopefully something that doesn't become a recurring theme, and Colts fans have had to sit and wait for his first full season in the NFL.
On Thursday, Richardson and the Colts matched up with the Bengals and the second year QB showed much of the same: incredibly high potential, but mixed results.
Colts QB Anthony Richardson addresses the media following roller coaster preseason finale
Richardson finished the Colts' preseason finale 8-for-14 for 86 yards. He tossed one touchdown, one interception returned for a touchdown, and fumbled on a sack (recovered by the Colts). He carried the ball once for just three yards.
Following the game, the media was quick to ask him how he felt about his performance which included the fumble and a pick six. Richardson flashed his patented sense of humor to the media in response.
How can you not be a fan of this guy?
One of the more important factors in professional sports is to be able to have a short-term memory. Learn from your mistakes, but don't let them consume you and it looks as though Richardson has that aspect of the mental game down to a tee.
The interception wasn't a good look, as Bengals safety Jordan Battle read Richardson the whole way, jumping the route and taking the pass in for an easy touchdown.
But on the bright side, Richardson looked absolutely untouchable on the Colts opening drive. He went seven for eight on his throws while finding rookie wide out Adonai Mitchell for the nine yard score.
The ceiling on Anthony Richardson is among the highest in the league. He's flashed incredible arm talent and he's one of the more dangerous scrambling threats in the league. Having him and Jonathan Taylor in the backfield is an absolute nightmare for opposing front sevens.
Even better for Colts fans, Richardson can be the first to make fun of his own mistakes, while also showcasing the accountability that it takes to grow from them.