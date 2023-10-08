Anthony Richardson injury update: Colts QB clutches shoulder, taken to locker room
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson could be injured yet again thanks to what looked to be a shoulder issue. We'll have updates here.
By Mark Powell
Anthony Richardson has shown flashes of brilliance for the Indianapolis Colts when healthy. However, his reckless playing style has already led to a concussion injury, and now his shoulder is in question.
Richardson was pulled from his Week 5 start against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter, and was eventually taken to the locker room. As mentioned, this is already the second time Richardson has been hurt this season.
Anthony Richardson injury update: How long will Colts QB be out?
Richardson has been ruled out for the game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
It's unclear how long Anthony Richardson will be out, though he was taken to the locker room just prior to halftime with his arm handing down by his stomach. While that doesn't paint a pretty picture for Indy, it makes sense for them to remain safe with the rookie, as they are in good hands with Gardner Minshew.
Anthony Richardson injury history
Anthony Richardson suffered several injuries prior to his NFL career, including a meniscus tear at Florida. He also suffered a hamstring injury. His first issue in the NFL was the concussion he suffered earlier this season, which he had since returned from. Richardson has no know issues with his shoulder prior to Week 5, which is somewhat encouraging.
Indianapolis Colts depth chart: Who takes over for Anthony Richardson?
The one benefit for the Colts is that they have one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL in Gardner Minshew. Minshew has starting experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and even got some playing time with the Philadelphia Eagles. Should Richardson be forced to miss some time with his shoulder issue, Minshew will fill in admirably. He already won a game this season against the Baltimore Ravens, showing exactly what he is made of when given the chance to start.
We'll have further updates to this story momentarily.