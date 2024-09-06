Anthony Rizzo receives standing ovation in first return to Wrigley Field since Cubs trade
By Scott Rogust
Anthony Rizzo spent the bulk of his career with the Chicago Cubs, and became one of the franchise's biggest stars. He was a tremendous defender at first base, a multi-time All-Star, and a key piece in the team breaking the franchise's 108-year World Series curse in 2016. But with contract talks going nowhere, the Cubs opted to trade Rizzo to the New York Yankees in 2021.
For the first time since the trade, Rizzo made his return to the place he called home for 10 years -- Wrigley Field. But this time, it would be as a member of the visiting team.
Prior to first pitch on Friday afternoon, Rizzo received a grand introduction from the public announcer at Wrigley Field, and was given a standing ovation from the Cubs fans in attendance after the airing of a tribute video on the jumbotron.
Cubs fans give Anthony Rizzo standing ovation in return to Chicago
This wasn't the only ovation that Rizzo received at Wrigley Field. In the top of the second inning, Wrigley Field played Rizzo's old walk-up song, "Intoxicated" by Martin Solveig and GTA. Rizzo once again acknowledged the Cubs fans in attendance by tipping his helmet to them.
What a moment for Rizzo.
Ahead of Friday's game, Rizzo spoke fondly of the Cubs fan base and about the door being open in Chicago.
“As far as closure to that, I think that door will always be open in Chicago,” Rizzo said, h/t Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “The amount of respect I have for the fan base there and the love I have for them and the Cubs will never be [matched].”
In his 10-season tenure with the Cubs, Rizzo won four Gold Glove Awards (2016, 2018-2020) and made the All-Star Game three times (2014-16). Rizzo recorded a .272 batting average, a .372 on-base percentage, a .489 slugging percentage, 242 home runs, 721 runs, 784 RBI, and 1,311 hits.
Even though Rizzo hasn't been with the Cubs for three years, the fanbase still has love for their former long-time first baseman.