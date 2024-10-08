Anti-hero: Saints D-lineman whose brother backup dances for Taylor Swift returns Patrick Mahomes INT
By Austen Bundy
It was a moment that felt almost scripted for primetime television. "Monday Night Football" color commentator Troy Aikman had just finished a planned segment highlighting New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Khalen Saunders and his brother Kameron — who backup dances for pop sensation and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Then, what do you know, Saunders was on the receiving end of a tipped pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the endzone. He went rumblin, bumblin, stumblin down the right sideline nearly to midfield on the return.
"I asked him who [Kameron] was rooting for and he told me, '[Taylor's] his boss, I'm his brother, I was here first,'" Aikman recalled of his conversation with Saunders pre-game.
To make things even more ironic, the play prior to the interception featured Saunders practically pile driving Kelce just a couple yards from the goal line to prevent a Kansas City touchdown. You just can't write anything better (or can you, NFL?).
The internet loses its mind over the anti-Swift turnover
Of course, Twitter did its thing right on cue when Saunders made the big play. And the reactions were certainly amplified by the fact that Swift is in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium.
On a serious note, Saunders run after the pick was absolutely insane by measurable metrics. Who says the big boys can't run?
But of course football fans online had some fun with that incredible stat too. The internet truly remains undefeated.
Saunders' efforts were mightily appreciated by the Saints offense as quarterback Derek Carr cashed in on the extra possession, tossing a six yard touchdown pass to tight end Foster Moreau at the start of the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately, Saunders' clutch contribution wasn't enough to spark the Saints to complete the comeback. Kansas City held on for a 26-13 win, but hopefully there's no bad blood between the two squads.