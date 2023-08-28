Antonio Brown attacks former Steelers DB, media: 'My CTE acting up'
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown wasn't thrilled with Ryan Clark or the NFL media, and made reference to CTE on Twitter.
By Mark Powell
Former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Antonio Brown continued his years-long outburst on social media, picking another fight with Ryan Clark. The following session of Steelers-on-Steelers violence ended with Brown referencing CTE.
Brown's criticism of Ryan Clark contains NSFW language, and is linked here. Clark and Brown have gone back and forth several times over, especially since the former joined ESPN, regularly referencing AB's drama in the process.
AB also criticized TMZ's reporting about an alleged arrest warrant issued for him.
Brown, who eventually ended his feud with Clark on social media, did reference the unfounded fan rumors that he suffers from a version of CTE. It should be noted AB is being sarcastic in the NSFW tweet linked here.
Did Antonio Brown made amends with Steelers, Ryan Clark?
While Ben Roethlisberger and Ryan Clark have wished Antonio Brown well publicly, it's unknown if the former Steelers have made amends privately. Roethlisberger and Brown had an infamous falling out, though Big Ben has since stated he wants nothing but the best for Brown, and believes the pair had an incredible on-field connection.
As for Clark, he has noted in TV appearances that he's worried about Brown, perhaps molding what used to be criticism into a more authentic concern, especially as AB's actions have grown more irrational. After Brown's tweet over the weekend, Clark responded thusly.
Clark's social media outreach seems to have worked, at least for now. Brown responded to Clark and even Big Ben.
It'll take quite some time before Brown is welcomed back with open arms in Pittsburgh. Heck, he dropped a nuke on his way out, demanding a trade in the process. Brown ended up in Oakland, and then New England and Tampa Bay. He won a Super Bowl, but wore out his welcome everywhere he went.
Pittsburgh, it turns out, was far more patient with him than most NFL franchises. Roethlisberger recognized his talent, and the duo thrived together. Hopefully, this is the first step towards repairing their relationship.