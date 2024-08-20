Anyone who thinks Cubs will sign Juan Soto hasn't met Jed Hoyer
As the Chicago Cubs continue to languish in mediocrity for yet another campaign, a growing chorus has continued to question Jed Hoyer's commitment to fielding a competitive team. The President of Baseball Operations' conservative approach and apparent reluctance to make bold moves have left many wondering if the Cubs' front office lacks the urgency needed to return to championship contention the fanbase has been craving.
Remember the 2016 core? That was a fun time in Chicago. One few are going to forget. The truth is that was a long time ago. Eight years in fact.
Since Hoyer took over as the President of Baseball Ops for Theo Epstein in 2020, Chicago hasn't won a single postseason series. The Cubs haven't been ranked inside the top six in Major League Baseball in payroll since 2020. This is Chicago, arguably one of the top three sports markets in the entire United States. This just shouldn't be the case.
We thought the hiring of Craig Counsell was a signal of its desire to contend in the present. It just wasn't the case last winter and according to some information, we may bear witness to another letdown in the North Side of the Windy City.
Per information reported by baseball insider Bruce Levine, acquiring the services of right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes is the ball club's top priority, not Soto.
It's not a shock whatsoever given the track record of Hoyer. The franchise is honestly allergic to dishing out the big cash to outside talent. Sure, you can never have enough quality arms in the rotation but this team needs a star. This city is begging for one on the diamond.
If the Cubs want to be taken seriously again, they need to go all out for Juan Soto this offseason
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see Chicago needs an offensive jolt. It's ranked 21st in the league in OPS while owning a top-five team earned run average in baseball.
It's not like Hoyer is going to ignore the offense but will any of those incomings become that necessary impact bat? That's a concern. While the New York Yankees are clearly frontrunners to re-sign the former Washington National, the Chicago Cubs can no longer afford to miss out on baseball's elite talent. The North Siders' days of fiscal restraint must come to an end, as their recent results speak volumes. A change in approach is imperative, and Hoyer's position could be at risk if the team's fortunes don't improve.
Below is a clip of Soto absolutely mashing on the South Side of Chicago.
Cubs fans can dream but with a such reluctant leader in the front office, the reality of the 25-year-old moving to Chicago is quite unrealistic.
It's worth questioning whether the Cubs will even make the playoffs under Hoyer's leadership in the foreseeable future. Given the current roster construction, it seems more likely that Chicago will fall short of postseason contention.