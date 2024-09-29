AP Top 25: 3 teams ranked way too high, 3 teams ranked way too low entering Week 6
By John Buhler
The latest AP Top 25 Poll is out! Heading into Week 6, we are now fully in conference play. No longer will cupcakes be prevalent on these teams' schedules. The good news is conference wins mean more. The bad news is anyone can conceivably beat anyone in league play. We saw that over this past weekend with unranked Kentucky handing previously undefeated Ole Miss its first loss of the season.
While the Associated Press is getting it right more and more each week, despite the same handful of people who keep giving an undeserving Ohio State team multiple first-place votes, we have to make do with what these 60-something voters decide each week. In time, we will have a more accurate poll once the College Football Playoff Selection Committee first convenes in about a month or so.
Here is what the Associated Press decided were the 25 best teams in college football for Week 6.
- Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) (1,549 points, 40 first-place votes)
- Texas Longhorns (5-0) (1,525 points, 19 first-place votes)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) (1,445 points, 4 first place votes)
- Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) (1,356 points)
- Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) (1,329 points)
- Oregon Ducks (4-0) (1,216 points)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) (1,208 points)
- Miami Hurricanes (5-0) (1,170 points)
- Missouri Tigers (4-0) (1,085 points)
- Michigan Wolverines (4-1) (913 points)
- USC Trojans (3-1) (854 points)
- Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) (799 points)
- LSU Tigers (4-1) (757 points)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) (748 points)
- Clemson Tigers (3-1) (694 points)
- Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) (656 points)
- BYU Cougars (5-0) (549 points)
- Utah Utes (4-1) (467 points)
- Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) (428 points)
- Kansas State Wildcats (4-1) (398 points)
- Boise State Broncos (3-1) (253 points)
- Louisville Cardinals (3-1) (223 points)
- Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) (172 points)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) (169 points)
- UNLV Rebels (4-0) (122 points)
And here is every other team that received at least one vote from the Associated Press for this week.
- Arizona Wildcats (106 points)
- Pittsburgh Panthers (42 points)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (30 points)
- Boston College Eagles (18 points)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (17 points)
- James Madison Dukes (13 points)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (8 points)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (8 points)
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7 points)
- Kentucky Wildcats (6 points)
- Navy Midshipmen (6 points)
- SMU Mustangs (4 points)
- Army Black Knights (2 points)
- Colorado Buffaloes (1 points)
Let's unpack three teams who are ranked too high this week, as well as three who are ranked too low.
No. 6 is way too high for the Oregon Ducks
In time, the Oregon Ducks may prove to me that they are one of the best teams in college football. Admittedly, I have them firmly in the playoff mix this week. I would have them as the No. 9 seed in the playoff picture if the season ended today. Although the Ducks are undefeated, they need to show me more than what they have to be approaching a top-five ranking. I respect the Boise State win, though.
The good news for the Ducks is they have been able to still win games anyway, despite not playing what we think is their best brand of football yet. The bad news is I don't know if they suffer a bad loss that they will be given the benefit of the doubt. If this team goes at least 10-2, the Ducks will be making the Playoff. Right now, I would take at least two teams behind them in the latest AP Top 25.
Oregon is definitely a top-10 team in the country, but I am not sure they are a top-five team just yet.
No. 23 is way too low for the Indiana Hoosiers
I called this earlier in the offseason. Indiana is more than sneaky-good; the Hoosiers just might be good. Hiring Curt Cignetti away from James Madison has brought newfound life to the Indiana offense we have not seen since Kalen DeBoer, or even Nick Sheridan were in Bloomington. This team played hard under Cignetti's predecessor Tom Allen for years but became so moribund offensively.
There will be at least three teams in the Big Ten making the playoff, possibly four, and maybe even five if the SEC cannibalizes itself. After Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State, who is going to emerge as No. 4? It might be Michigan, it might be USC, it could be Illinois, possibly Nebraska, but what about Indiana? This is a team many picked to win only a few games. Now they are one win away from a bowl.
We have been late to arrive to the Indiana party, but I think this is going to be one worth staying at.
No. 9 is way too high for the Missouri Tigers
Missouri benefited by not playing this week to move up in the rankings. Reluctantly, I keep putting the Tigers into the College Football Playoff mix each and every week. Just like Oregon in the Big Ten, we are still waiting for the Tigers to really show us what they are worth. We know they are well-coached under Eliah Drinkwitz. The problem is outside of Luther Burden III, I do not trust their offense at all.
Texas A&M this week could be a big test for them, but outside of the Alabama game later in the season, Missouri does not have the schedule to overcome a bad loss. Like any SEC team, they will be getting in with a 12-0 or an 11-1 record. My concern is they may not have the runway to truly take off with a 10-2 mark. Then again, Mizzou thrives on being overlooked. They should keep playing into that.
I have no problem putting Missouri in the playoff picture, but a loss will knock them out very swiftly.
No. 16 is way too low for the Iowa State Cyclones
After seeing Utah lose in Week 5 vs. Arizona, I have a new projected favorite to win the Big 12. Hey, Rocco! I have your Iowa State Cyclones getting in! This team is not only well-coached under Matt Campbell, but they have a quarterback worth celebrating every week. He is getting better with each and every start. This team is quietly playing with confidence, but you cannot discount the Cyclones.
Eventually, we will find out who the best team is in the Big 12. It could be Iowa State, it could be BYU, it could be Kansas State, it could be anybody! Through the first five weeks, I have not felt comfortable about who I have slotted in at the No. 4 seed as the de facto Big 12 winner. In time, it may not end up being Iowa State, but for the time being, I have no problem putting them into No. 4 slot for this week.
The Big 12 winner is probably going to lose in the national quarterfinals, but they will be getting in.
No. 5 is way too high for the Georgia Bulldogs
My personal bias may be coming through here, but I don't care. I was honestly shocked Georgia only fell three spots after its seven-point road defeat at Alabama. Although the Dawgs did an admirable job of orchestrating the comeback, and briefly holding onto the lead, I watched the first, and I know what I saw. This is a good team, but not a great one. I think Georgia deserves to be docked a bit more.
I had the Dawgs at No. 7 this week, which would actually be No. 5 if not for having to account for the projected ACC and Big 12 winners. Georgia is undeniably better than Iowa State, but are they definitely better than Miami? Probably, but there are a handful of undefeated teams that I think are absolutely furious to still be looking up at Georgia in the rankings after seeing the fall for the first time.
This is one of those weeks where I am glad I do not have to put together at a top 25 for the AP Poll.
No. 7 is way too low for the Penn State Nittany Lions
For whatever reason, the close call vs. Bowling Green is still being held against Penn State. I don't care what the Falcons' record is; those boys play hard for Scot Loeffler. As for James Franklin's Penn State Nittany Lions, they are pretty much a playoff team at this point. Like clockwork, they will probably go 10-2. However, I think there is a chance they are the second-best team in the Big Ten to Ohio State.
At some point, we are going to have to ask ourselves who is better between Oregon and Penn State. I would lean the latter based on what I have seen so far. While they may not face each other this season, I would love to se what they are all about going head-to-head. Both teams will probably end up making it to the playoff, but I would take the Nittany Lions over the Ducks heading into October.
I love what this Penn State team is certainly capable of, as they are finally starting to figure it out,