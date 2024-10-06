AP Top 25: 3 teams ranked way too high, 3 teams ranked way too low entering Week 7
By John Buhler
The Associated Press has spoken! The latest AP Top 25 Poll was a doozy, alright. There was so much movement when compared to last week's poll that the voters were bound to get some things oh, so horribly wrong. Thankfully, the AP Top 25 will not be our guiding light in major college football for that much longer. In time, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will do right by us ... we think...
We can only hope. For the next month, we will leave college football in the hands of 60-plus people who clearly had one too many staying up until the wee hours of the morning watch Miami almost give it a way to Cal. Water will eventually find its level in college football, but we are being sloshed around on the deck of a catamaran captained by a crazed seafarer who lives to hunt a white whale for sport.
Here is what the Associated Press decided were the 25 best teams in college football for Week 7.
- Texas Longhorns (5-0) (1,516 points, 52 first-place votes)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) (1,473 points, 9 first-place votes)
- Oregon Ducks (5-0) (1,348 points)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) (1,305 points)
- Georgia Bulldogs (4-1) (1,299 points)
- Miami Hurricanes (6-0) (1,187 points)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) (1,182 points)
- Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) (1,001 points)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) (978 points)
- Clemson Tigers (4-1) (861 points)
- Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) (853 points)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 11) (4-1) (853 points)
- LSU Tigers (4-1) (827 points)
- BYU Cougars (5-0) (753 points)
- Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) (702 points)
- Utah Utes (4-1) (473 points)
- Boise State Broncos (4-1) (463 points)
- Kansas State Wildcats (4-1) (459 points)
- Indiana Hoosiers (No. 18) (6-0) (459 points)
- Oklahoma Sooners (No. 18) (459 points)
- Missouri Tigers (4-1) (352 points)
- Pittsburgh Panthers (5-0) (196 points)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) (182 points)
- Michigan Wolverines (4-2) (170 points)
- SMU Mustangs (5-1) (165 points)
And here is every college football team that received at least one vote in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
- USC Trojans (98 points)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (51 points)
- Navy Midshipmen (43 points)
- Army Black Knights (33 points)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (26 points)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (17 points)
- Washington State Cougars (8 points)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (8 points)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (7 points)
- Syracuse Orange (6 points)
- Washington Huskies (4 points)
- Louisville Cardinals (4 points)
- Colorado Buffaloes (3 points)
- Kentucky Wildcats (1 point)
Let's unpack three teams who are ranked too high this week, as well as three who are ranked too low.
No. 8 is way too high for the Tennessee Volunteers
I have seen enough, and I am fading the Tennessee Volunteers the rest of the way, for the most part. Failing from No. 4 to No. 8 may seem like a fair slip-up after the Vols lost on the road to Arkansas. However, this was only their third toughest game on the slate. Tennessee still has to play Alabama and Georgia going forward, two teams I know are capable of putting up points in conference play.
Tennessee may have a great defense, but I have real concerns for their offense with Nico Iamaleava at quarterback. We christened the million-dollar man from Southern California far too soon. There was panic in his eyes in Fayetteville, the kind that led to Bo Chapman Nix transferring away from his birthright to quarterback Auburn. I do wonder if Josh Heupel's team has an extra gear it can go to...
Tennessee would barely be a playoff team after this week, so I think a few spots back feels better.
No. 18 is way too low for the Indiana Hoosiers
The fact the Associated Press had two teams tied for No. 11 and a disgusting three teams tied for No. 18 absolutey infuriates me. Have some f*****g stones, voters! When it comes to comparing Indiana with Kansas State and Oklahoma, I am taking the Hoosiers every day and twice on Saturday. Curt Cignetti has IU bowling through six weeks. We are talking about Indiana, a team that rarely goes 6-6!
While I fully understand that the Hoosiers have not played the most daunting schedule, put them firmly ahead of Kansas State and Oklahoma, as well as past Boise State and Utah ranked right ahead of them. A sweet 16 seems the most appropriate for the Hoosiers. I would take the Texas A&M Aggies over them in a heartbeat, but we need to give Coach Cig the credit he and his staff deserves already.
Don't fall to pieces when Indiana gets in as an 11-1 team with their lone loss coming to Ohio State.
No. 9 is way too high for the Ole Miss Rebels
Do you think Ole Miss is a top-10 team? Because I sure don't. I might have them as one of my first four teams out this week, but I cannot in good faith put the same Rebels team who lost in Oxford to Kentucky during homecoming ahead of teams like Clemson, Iowa State and Notre Dame. Honestly, I would rank LSU, BYU and Texas A&M over them, too. Ole Miss should not go up three spots this week.
Truth be told, I respect their blowout win over South Carolina on the road. It showed me that Lane Kiffin's team has heart and won't be on quit watch later in the season. Unfortunately, South Carolina might only win one more game the rest of the year. Shane Beamer is starting to feel the heat as the Tevin Downey of the SEC. When you put your face on a urinal cake at a Fudruckers, things happen!
Ole Miss is a top 15 team in my estimation, but putting the Rebels inside of the top 10 is a bit rich.
No. 5 is way too low for the Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia won a rivalry game at home by three scores over an Auburn team that played its most complete game of the season, and still got leapfrogged by two undeserving teams out of the Big Ten? Give me a break! While I have championed Penn State all season long, UCLA cannot hold a candle to Auburn, and Auburn sucks! As for Oregon, I am going to de-feather the Ducks here in a second, folks.
Through six weeks, it hasn't been perfect, but a rough start vs. Alabama and a blown coverage or two in the second half is what is keeping the Dawgs from having the No. 1 seed. The Dawgs should be at least No. 4 in the rankings, probably No. 3. The good news is that either No. 2 or No. 3 will lose this weekend in Autzen. If Penn State or Texas stumble vs. USC or Oklahoma, Georgia should be No. 2!
Georgia with a close loss to Alabama should be seen as the most dangerous team in the Power Four.
No. 3 is way too high for the Oregon Ducks
On moon of Jupiter are you living on Adrian? The Oregon Ducks being ranked ahead of Alabama, Georgia and Penn State is utter blasphemy. This is more of a cute story than Michael Bluth's pseudonym Chareth Cutestory. The funny part in all this is The Bluth Company might have a vote in the AP Top 25 Poll. He couldn't tell that Maggie Lizer was pretending to be a blind Is Bluth blind?
While Oregon looked markedly better vs. Michigan State on Friday night, you cannot tell me in good faith the Ducks would be favored over the Alabama or Georgia if they met on a neutral site. To be fair, they can earn this No. 3 ranking of their if they beat the No. 2 team in the land in Ohio State. While the Buckeyes are largely unproven as well, they have been the far more consistent team in the Big Ten.
This is closer to the sixth or seventh-best team in the country, and has no business at all being No. 3.
No. 7 is way too low for the Alabama Crimson Tide
What if I told you that Vanderbilt might be good? Winning on the road in the SEC is hard to begin with. Truth be told, it is kind of hilarious that Nick Saban disparaged Vanderbilt leading up to this game. Well, Diego Pavia is something else and Clark Lea's team will play a full four quarters with anyone. To knock all six spots back from No. 1 to No. 7 makes no sense in the world. I would have had then No. 3.
I think in a neutral-site rematch with Georgia, it would essentially be a pick 'em. More importantly, Alabama would wipe the floor with Oregon and would beat Penn State by multiple scores. You can put Texas and Ohio State ahead of them, maybe Georgia if you woke up feeling dangerous. The fact the luckiest team on earth Miami is ranked one spot ahead of them at No. 6 has to make your blood boil.
Then again, maybe you shouldn't have given up 40 points on the road to the Vanderbilt Commodores!