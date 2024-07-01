Arch Manning's comments about Texas QB situation are a breath of fresh air
By John Buhler
It is not easy being a Manning. It will be Arch Manning's surname ... until he ever decides to change it. Surely, it has its benefits. Grandpa Red is a college football and New Orleans Saints legend. Your two uncles won Super Bowls and Eli will join Peyton in Canton one day. In the meantime, Manning will be backing up Quinn Ewers for yet another season at Texas, a team that could, might, maybe win it all.
When at the Manning Passing Academy, the youngest Manning quarterback reflected on how he is growing and progressing at Texas. Despite his instant name recognition, he is going about it the right way in Austin. He knows that at some point head coach Steve Sarkisian will hand him the keys to the car. In the meantime, he needs to be ready for if anything bad will happen to their injury-prone starter.
Manning's response is as even-keeled as it is hopeful he will see the field sooner rather than later.
“I feel like I’m getting better every day. Just trying to stay ready. Anything can happen. I’m excited and I’m gonna be ready," said Manning, h/t On3 Sports.
Clearly, he sees the advantages to backing up Ewers for one more season, as well as being on a national championship-contending team like Texas. Manning also seems to recognize in his elevated backup role that he is one play from being tasked to keep the Longhorns' College Football Playoff dreams alive. Ewers is a mega talent, but he is starting to be as brittle as Sam Bradford was with Oklahoma U.
Still, I do find Manning's take a bit refreshing, as opposed to the cockiness emanating from Ewers.
Arch Manning seems to have a level head about Texas starting QB job
It both went according to plan for the Mannings, as well as it didn't. When Manning committed to Texas out of high school, he was supposed to redshirt and back up Ewers as a true freshman. He did that in addition to backing up his former backup Maalik Murphy, who plays for Manny Diaz at Duke. Unfortunately, Ewers got hurt again last year and opted to return to Texas ahead of his senior season.
Eventually, Ewers will hand the proverbial baton off to Manning in the Texas quarterback room. It probably will not be until after this season ends, but Ewers has earned a bad reputation for getting hurt. He has the best arm in college football, but there are reasons why most pundits have Georgia's Carson Beck as their pick to win the Heisman Trophy and be the No. 1 overall pick in 2025 over him.
The good news is Manning faces virtually no pressure again this season. If he is forced into action prematurely, nobody is going to rake him over the coals too badly if he plays poorly. Okay, some might, but it wouldn't be as shameless of a harpooning effort if he was tabbed as the Week 1 starter for 2024. Right now, Manning is lying low in the tall grass, waiting for his great opportunity to arise.
With quotes like this, Manning will be ready to be in front of a microphone whenever the time comes.