Arch Manning delivers a strong statement on transfer portal rumors
Arch Manning has silenced all talks of the Texas quarterback possibly entering the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
Arch Manning's freshman year at Texas is winding down, but we should expect for him to be back in burnt orange again next season, even if his isn't named the Longhorns' starter in 2024. Manning is slated to back up fellow five-star Quinn Ewers in Austin next season after this past year's backup Maalik Murphy entered the transfer portal and then committed to Duke to go play for Manny Diaz.
Manning may come from a famous family, but he is showing a great deal of patience and maturity when it comes to staying loyal to Texas. He silenced all rumors that he may be hitting the portal.
"Obviously, there's always rumors especially nowadays. I haven't looked into transferring at all. I'm just focused on developing and helping this team any way I can and hopefully one day playing for the University of Texas like I've always wanted to."
All it will take is one snap before Manning could realize one of his Texas dreams of playing in the College Football Playoff. Ewers is immensely talented, but a tad injury-prone. A big hit from a Washington defender could have Manning playing incredibly meaningful snaps in Monday's Sugar Bowl. Texas can win the national championship, but the Longhorns offer the highest level of variance.
It has been a risk-free first year for Manning in Austin, but he could be thrust into action prematurely.
Clearly what Manning's message is trying to tell us is that for as long as Steve Sarkisian remains the head coach of the Texas Longhorns, he will continue to have faith that his day will finally come.
Texas football: Arch Manning dispels any transfer portal rumors
Sarkisian seems totally confident in having Manning serve as Ewers' backup ahead of the Sugar Bowl.
“Arch (Manning) is the backup for this game. He’s more than capable than playing really good football for us. I think the opportunity he had to play here against (Texas) Tech showed what he’s capable of.”
Sarkisian does not see Manning as a freshman anymore, as he has been around since early January.
“We’ll get him prepared to play. I joked with him the other day like ‘You’re not really a freshman anymore. This is your sophomore year now. So, what would it look like going into your sophomore year and preparing to play?’ That’s what we’re doing.”
Of course, nobody is a freshman anymore. Those labels completely go to the wayside in bowl games.
Overall, Texas may enter next season as one of the most likely national championship contenders, despite switching leagues. The SEC may be unforgiving, but you have to remember this. Not only does Texas have to play an eight-game SEC schedule in 2024, but eight teams will have to play Texas as well in conference play. The Longhorns may have one of the best quarterback rooms in the nation.
Ultimately, 2024 as Manning's estimated time of arrival as Texas' starting quarterback was always somewhat of a pipe dream. It was always contingent on what Ewers did in 2023. He could have been a first-round pick and a Heisman contender if he stayed healthy. For the second season in a row, Ewers missed games, which prevented him from getting enough starts to consider entering the NFL Draft.
Manning's return to Texas is not shocking, as his loyalty to Texas has remained strong throughout.