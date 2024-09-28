Arch Manning looks determined to give Texas a QB controversy
Quinn Ewers was unable to return for the Texas Longhorns' Week 5 SEC debut against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. That meant start No. 2 for redshirt freshman Arch Manning, who authored a 51-3 victory over UL Monroe the week prior.
Texas entered Saturday's SEC affair 4-0 and ranked No. 1 overall in the AP poll. It has been a dominant campaign for the Longhorns, highlighted by a Week 2 smackdown of the reigning champs from Ann Arbor. There is a lot of football left to be played, but if we're picking favorites to win it all right now, Texas has to land near the top of that list.
Before his injury, Ewers was on the shortlist of bonafide Heisman candidates and viewed as a potential No. 1 draft pick. He's still the latter — Ewers may easily outclass his peers in pre-draft workouts — but Heisman feels out of reach after multiple weeks of inaction. That should not distract, however, from the simple fact that Ewers is an exceptional football player. The senior is Texas' starting quarterback for a reason and he would start for the vast majority of college football teams.
So, why are will still talking about the "QB controversy" in Austin? Well, because we keep seeing flashes like this from Arch Manning.
Arch Manning continues to wow Texas fans while filling in for Quinn Ewers
These past couple starts have not been perfect for Manning. He tossed two interceptions against UL Monroe and looked shaky out of the gate before stabilizing as the game (and Texas' lead) progressed. Mississippi State presented a much stiffer challenge, which Manning has answered with aplomb. He's still prone to the stumblings you'd expect from a freshman quarterback in a Power Five competition, but in terms of raw talent and long-term upside, there are few (if any) QB prospects in Manning's realm.
He is going to be on draft boards sooner than later, but right now, Texas has a tough decision.
The Longhorns can stick with the fairly hot and clearly effective hand of Manning, and build toward what could be a prosperous future. Manning has said he wants to spend four years at Texas, which means he will be the Longhorns' starting QB for two full seasons — 2025 and 2026 — before going pro. The more reps he gets now, the sharper Manning should be down the line.
Or, Texas can reinstate Ewers once he's back, which is almost definitely what Steve Sarkisian plans to do. For all his talent, Arch is still a freshman learning the ropes. Ewers has been around the block several times. He has played in the postseason, competed at the highest levels of college football. We haven't really seen Arch in a high-stakes environment yet. Mississippi State is fun, but there are SEC matchups on the docket that dwarf this early-season softball.
Ewers is the safer, more experienced option, and he's plenty gifted in his own right. It's fun to watch Manning escape pressure and lob bombs up the sideline, but he's still waiting his turn. The desire to lobby for Manning as QB1 is understandable, and Texas would still rank near the top of college football if Manning was the full-time QB, but we can't let buzz override logic. Ewers is the man in Texas until season's end.
That said, let's appreciate Arch for as long as he's out there. Let it serve as a tantalizing preview of what next season has in store.