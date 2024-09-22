Arch Manning reality check should have Quinn Ewers breathing a sigh of relief
By Austen Bundy
Texas fans were excited to see freshman quarterback Arch Manning make his first career start on Saturday. The 19-year-old had an impressive showing against Louisiana-Monroe while starter Quinn Ewers recovers from an oblique injury.
Manning's 258 yards and two touchdown passes gave Longhorns fans a lot to cheer about but his two interceptions brought everyone back down to earth a bit, proving the future of the program still has a lot to learn behind Ewers for the time being.
Manning only needed 15 completions in 60 minutes to help lead Texas to a 51-3 victory, including this 17-yard toss to wide receiver Ryan Wingo to put the team up 21-0 near the end of the first quarter.
The rest of Texas' scoring dominance came on the ground with running back Jaydon Blue leading the team with 124 yards and two scores on 20 carries.
That makes Manning's night through the air all the more impressive — albeit with a few hiccups.
On Texas' first drive of the game, Manning forced a ball into double coverage toward the right sideline where it was easily picked off — the first interception of his career. Thankfully for the Longhorns, no points came from ULM's ensuing drive.
Manning's blemishes Saturday night helped reinforce that the debate over will-they-won't-they bench Ewers for the hotter hand is pure nonsense. Even those within Manning's camp are adamant his starting role is temporary this season.
However, that doesn't mean fans can't be reassured in the fact that someone as young as Manning showed the ability to readjust from his mistakes, like he demonstrated on his very next throw from scrimmage after the pick — a 56-yard bomb to receiver Isaiah Bond.
Ewers, if fully healthy, could return under center for Texas' Week 5 matchup against lowly SEC foe Mississippi State. But it isn't entirely out of the question for head coach Steve Sarkisian to potentially keep Ewers on the bench if he isn't 100 percent.
Texas goes on the bye week after next Saturday's game against Mississippi State, thereafter Ewers would be primed to return in the Red River Rivalry game against No. 15 Oklahoma.