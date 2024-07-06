Arch Manning reveals where he has made the biggest leap entering year two at Texas
By John Buhler
Arch Manning will have to wait one more year to be the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns. It will be The Quinn Ewers Show for one more season in Austin before it is time for Manning to truly live up to the hype of his last name. Texas is one of four teams that can realistically win the expanded College Football Playoff. Despite that, Manning faces little pressure this year. It is time to go to work.
While attending his family's Manning Passing Academy late last month, Manning talked about the one thing he is trying to do to improve his game heading into year two at Texas. Manning briefly touched on playing more within the context of the offense. He said he had a bad habit of trying to ad-lib and go off-script. He believes it will help him get more playing time in Steve Sarkisian's offense this year.
Manning played in two games last year: Texas Tech and then Oklahoma State in Big 12 title bout.
“Not trying to make too many plays on our own. Just let the offense come to me, get it in the playmaker’s hands and just trying to get better each day.”
Here is a video of Manning speaking with the media during last month's Manning Passing Academy.
Manning is spot-on in that playing more within the context of the offense will serve him at Texas.
Arch Manning speaks on what he is working on ahead of year two at Texas
There are three types of head coaches out there in college football: Offensive minds, defensive minds and the CEO types that exist somewhere in between. Offensive minds are all about the x's and o's. They want you to play within the system. Defensive minds are all about ball control. They hate turnovers. CEO types are all about leadership. They need their alpha males to lead them into battle.
Given that Sarkisian is a former quarterback and offensive coordinator, he obviously wants his quarterbacks, Manning included, to play within the context of his offense. While he has started to take on more of a CEO-type role, he needs his quarterback to play with confidence, no matter how well the game is going. I suspect once the game slows down that Manning will play with confidence.
Once again, this will be another year of clipboard-holding for Manning as he backs up Ewers. However, Ewers does not have health on his side. Had he been healthy last year and the one before that, he would have been a first-round pick after his redshirt sophomore season. Instead, Ewers will be back to prove to the college football world he is deserving of being the No. 1 overall pick ... like a Manning.
As long as Manning continues to put in the work, he will be ready when his big day finally arrives.