Arch Manning transfer portal rumors: Texas QB's decision is already clear
The college football transfer portal gives and it takes away. But for the Texas Longhorns, there might be a reprieve that many other programs around the country haven't been fortunate enough to receive.
The Longhorns are on the verge of having their cake and eating it to, if reports are to be believed.
On Monday, Chris Hummer of 247Sports revealed that redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning isn't likely to transfer even as rumors that Quinn Ewers may return for 2024 swirl.
Arch Manning unlikely to transfer from Texas, Quinn Ewers likely to return
"Based on everything we've heard, Arch is perfectly happy at Texas. I think the expectation is he will be back in 2024," Hummer said. "The real question mark in the room is what happens with Quinn Ewers and what happens with Maalik Murphy. Matt's reported it before, and a lot of us have been hearing similar things, about Quinn being likely to return to Texas in 2024. But you never know what happens during a College Football Playoff run. He just had the best game of his career, in the Big 12 Championship Game, and we'll see how he plays during the stretch run for Texas. That could impact his decision."
Manning was the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023. He competed for the starting quarterback job in Austin as a true freshman but ultimately took a redshirt while Ewers took the next step and led the Longhorns to the playoff.
In this day and age, a five-star quarterback who doesn't get playing time is always a transfer threat. The likelihood of a transfer only rises if the incumbant starter is slated to return for another season.
But Manning isn't your average five-star. He was lowkey as a recruit and it looks like he's content with developing at Texas and waiting for his moment to come.