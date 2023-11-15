5 Arch Manning transfer destinations if Quinn Ewers returns to Texas
If Quinn Ewers indeed returns to the Texas Longhorns in 2024, where could Arch Manning then transfer?
3. Lane Kiffin would solidify Portal King status bringing Arch Manning to Ole Miss
After getting two established quarterback names to join Jaxson Dart in Oxford, how hard would it actually be for Lane Kiffin to bring another highly rated quarterback to Ole Miss?
Of course, it would be extremely difficult given the possible arms race that would be in play if Arch Manning hit the transfer portal. However, Kiffin would have several advantages at trying to make the move happen.
The Rebels were one of the leading contenders until late in Manning's recruitment to possibly land the 5-star quarterback in the place where ol' Uncle Eli became an SEC legend. Obviously, they ultimately missed out, but the established relationship between the coaching staff and Manning could prove highly beneficial.
Perhaps the biggest hangup would be that the QB room will likely still be crowded in Oxford. Spencer Sanders, who transferred to Ole Miss this past offseason, will be gone, as will Ryan Buchanan. But Dart still has eligibility remaining and Walker Howard, who Kiffin brought in by way of the portal from LSU, is only a sophomore. The Rebels also brought in a 4-star freshman in the 2023 class with Austin Simmons.
Would that preclude them still from reeling in the white whale that is Arch Manning? It's impossible to say. But given Kiffin's aggressive approach in the portal -- assuming he remains in Oxford with Texas A&M now opening and him being connected to that vacancy -- you have to believe he would consider the possibility, at the very least.