5 Arch Manning transfer destinations if Quinn Ewers returns to Texas
If Quinn Ewers indeed returns to the Texas Longhorns in 2024, where could Arch Manning then transfer?
2. Ohio State Buckeyes might be a dark-horse for an Arch Manning transfer
We're going a little off of the board here with a mention of Ohio State because, well, the Buckeyes were not on the recruiting trail for Arch Manning. Of the 14 offers that the quarterback receiving coming out of high school, Ohio State wasn't on that list. They also weren't considered one of the teams even in the mix early that ultimately didn't make an offer.
Situations change, though, and that might be where Ohio State currently finds itself.
During both spring and fall camp this year, it was battle between junior former 5-star Kyle McCord and sophomore former 4-star Devin Brown for the starting job in Columbus. That battle was ultimately won by McCord, but the results on the field have not been what fans hoped for.
Yes, the Buckeyes have started the season at 10-0 with wins over Notre Dame and Penn State to their credit -- but most would argue that has often been in spite of McCord rather than because of the quarterback. If he didn't have an all-world receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. along with a top-tier defense this season, who knows where Ohio State would be given the QB's level of play.
That could ultimately lead to Ryan Day considering the possibility of an upgrade -- assuming 4-star recruit Air Noland isn't ready -- and exploring another 5-star option in Arch Manning. It might be an uphill fight given the lack of recruiting familiarity between Manning and the Buckeyes. At the same time, though, with Ohio State's track record and receiving corps, it would be fascinating to see how the Buckeyes could work their way into a transfer discussion.
It would also be a touch of poetry for Manning to transfer to Ohio State after Ewers spurned the Buckeyes after one season in Columbus to transfer to Texas.