5 Arch Manning transfer destinations if Quinn Ewers returns to Texas
If Quinn Ewers indeed returns to the Texas Longhorns in 2024, where could Arch Manning then transfer?
1. LSU Tigers should bring Arch Manning home if he hits transfer portal
Jayden Daniels has turned out to be more than even Brian Kelly could've ever hoped for with the LSU Tigers this season. The former Arizona State quarterback is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy in the 2023 season. More importantly, one could argue that the only reason LSU is even relevant this year is because of the individual exploits of Daniels.
The problem, however, is that Daniels will have exhausted his eligibility after this season, leaving the Tigers looking for long-term answers at quarterback beyond 2023.
LSU was one of the shockingly small number of schools who offered Arch Manning out of high school, which made complete sense given his local ties. Manning attended Isidore Newman in New Orleans after his granfather, Archie Manning, had a storied NFL career with the Saints. The connection is clearly there.
Kelly and the Tigers do have former 4-star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier still on the roster, who decided to stay in Baton Rouge while another former recruit, Walker Howard, departed for Ole Miss. Having said that, if the Tigers have a chance at the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class at a position where they don't have a written-in-stone answer, that would be difficult to pass up.
Regardless, we'll see if Kelly chooses to dip his toe into this pool to try and bring Arch Manning home, or if we would stay content with the QB room he already has in place.