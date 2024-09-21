Arch Manning vs. General Booty: The quarterback matchup we didn't know we needed
By John Buhler
Just when you thought you got enough with El Assico over in Iowa City, think again, brother. Behold! The Most Sacred Arch Manning General Booty Fest! It was never even supposed to happen, but here we are! With Quinn Ewers ruled out for Texas' Week 4 home game vs. the ULM Warhawks, Manning was slotted into duty. As for Booty, he's the best thing the Warhawks got going for them under center.
It may be a cake walk for the No. 1 team in the nation on Saturday night, but this is a quarterback headline matchup game for the ages. If Manning shows out, we could get something like "Manning conquers Booty for Texas". Should he struggle, it may be something along the lines of "Arch is booty vs. Booty and the boys". But my favorite so far has to be "Booty is no match for Texas' golden Arch".
For a game that will probably get overshadowed by the big one going in Norman, we will have this one on the second screen for two reasons. One, we want to see how Manning looks in his first career start for Texas. The second, well, it has to be about the Booty playing for the other team. We know of Booty for his name and his tenure as Oklahoma's backup. He is also related to former USC star John David.
If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, what on planet earth are we going to make of this game?
Arch Manning vs. General Booty is a quarterback matchup for the ages
I think what this game is all about is what is next. For Texas, we know that Quinn Ewers is the starter for the rest of the season, assuming he is healthy... As for Manning, we all know that he is the future under center for the Longhorns. He may have a face last name, but the guy can really play. Just ask the UTSA Roadrunners about that. As for ULM and Booty, it is all about exposure ... in a good way!
Overall, this is kind of what you are always hoping for in a Power Four vs. Group of Five matchup. ULM may prefer to be called UL-Monroe or Louisiana Monroe, but you cannot put a price on going up against the No. 1 team in the nation with a Manning quarterbacking the Longhorns. Texas may wipe the floor with the Warhawks, but ULM will get paid to be there. Heck, they might even pull of an upset.
Ultimately, until we truly get schedule uniformity across the Power Four, we are always going to have games like this throughout the season. At some point, every Power Four league will go to nine conference games, as well as a pair of non-conference games against Power Four competition. This may open up one game like this again forever going forward, but these opportunities will be minimal.
For now, let's just enjoy the best starting quarterback name matchup of the college football season.