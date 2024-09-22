Even Arch Manning wasn't thrilled with his Texas starting debut, and for good reason
By John Buhler
It was another breezy victory for the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, but even Arch Manning knows he must be better. This was Manning's first career start at Texas, as he was filling in for the injured Quinn Ewers. Manning may have thrown for 258 yards in this effortless win over the ULM Warhawks, but he also threw for a pair of interceptions. While he got better as the game went along, it was rough initially.
While Manning did show us even more signs of what is to come, the pair of turnovers leads us to believe that once again, this is Ewers' team whenever he is healthy. Manning, and everybody in the Texas program, knows this to be true, and that is okay. What isn't is anointed Manning far before he is ready. In time, this will be his team too, but that will not come until next year after Ewers turns pro.
Here is how bluntly Manning put his first performance as the Longhorns' fill-in starting quarterback.
"Probably a C-plus, but a win's a win."
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went to bat for Manning, citing that he wasn't going to be perfect.
"To think he was going to come out and play a perfect game, I don't think anybody in here thought that. I thought he was going to prepare really well, work really hard, do everything he could to play good football. He was going to have some lessons learned, and I think that's what tonight was about."
Texas will host Mississippi State next week to commence SEC play. They will be a massive favorite.
Arch Manning knows he will need to be better in his next Texas start
The good news for Texas is the Longhorns do not have to force Ewers out there until Red River in a few weeks. Manning should be able to beat arguably the worst team in the SEC at home next week. After that, Texas will be on its bye ahead of Red River. While Jackson Arnold looked shaky at best vs. Tennessee, Oklahoma did look a lot better once Michael Hawkins Jr. was forced into action for OU.
We should assume that Ewers should be ready to go for Red River, but if not, the Longhorns are going to need him at home vs. Georgia. The Dawgs may have had their struggles two weeks ago offensively vs. Kentucky, but I don't think Kirby Smart wanted to show Alabama anything ahead their big matchup this weekend. Regardless, Manning would be going up against Carson Beck if he had to play vs. UGA.
Ultimately, this was the perfect type of first start for Manning. He got the win and looked good at times, while also leaving plenty on tape for he and the coaching staff to look at, dissect and get better from. What I appreciate the most out of this from Texas is the brutal honesty Manning and Sarkisian are demonstrating. It is the type of honest confrontation that you will often see out of a champion.
Texas still has all of its goals right in front of it, as it should be championship or bust for this team.