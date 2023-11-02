Are Cam Heyward, Kenny Picket playing? Latest Steelers Week 9 injury report
By Jack Posey
The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night on Amazon Prime. The Titans will start rookie signal caller Will Levis for the second straight week as Ryan Tannehill continues to nurse a high-ankle sprain.
With Tennessee coming off a four-touchdown performance, the Steelers hope to slow down the Titan's offense with Heyward's help. The Steelers are coming off a disappointing 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Earlier in the week, the Steelers designated defensive tackle Cam Heyward to return from injured reserve and opened the 21-day window for him to return to practice in hopes he will be able to return to his first action since being injured in Week 1. Heyward totaled 10.5 sacks in 17 games last year with the Steelers, proving that he can be a game-wrecker.
The Steelers need the extra help on defense as they lost defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to a hamstring injury in the loss last week. He is officially out for the game against Tennessee while cornerback Levi Wallace is questionable with a foot injury.
On the other hand, the Steelers hope their second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett can play (ribs) and provide for a Steelers offense that has been underwhelming.
Steelers injury report: Will Kenny Pickett, Cam Heyward play on TNF?
Both Pickett and Heyward practiced in full on Wednesday and are expected to play Thursday night.
Pickett told reporters, "I'm playing, for sure," after sustaining a rib injury on a hit from Jaguars defensive lineman Adam Gotsis.
Heyward is expected to play on Thursday after recovering from a groin injury suffered in Week 1 that has kept him sidelined since then.
The Steelers are three-point favorites at home against the Titans, who won't have tackle Chris Hubbard, cornerback Roger McCreary or safety Mike Brown in addition to Tannehill.