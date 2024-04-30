Are the Patriots making a mistake with Drake Maye? Jerod Mayo not afraid to risk it all
Are head coach Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots jumping the gun with rookie quarterback Drake Maye?
By Lior Lampert
After answering whether they will stick and pick a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick of the draft by selecting North Carolina signal-caller Drake Maye, the New England Patriots must decide how quickly they're willing to throw their new face of the franchise into the fire.
Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network had a chance to catch up with Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, and he asked if Maye would be the Week 1 starter, with the latter responding in a manner that suggests he isn't afraid to risk it all.
"To go back to Bill [Belichick], I don't think many rookies are ready to just jump in and play. At the end of the day, our philosophy is, the best players will play," Mayo said. "Coming in as a rookie, hopefully he's a sponge. A lot of good players in that locker room. Look, Jacoby [Brissett] understands, he's a mentor. He's very smart, has great leadership skills, and hopefully Drake [Maye] can learn something from him, as well. I would say we're going to compete all spring, we're going to compete during training camp, and the best player will start."
It sounds like Mayo will give Maye every opportunity to earn the starting quarterback job leading up to the 2024 campaign. But are the Patriots making a mistake by doing so?
Are HC Jerod Mayo and the Patriots making a mistake with Drake Maye?
As Mayo points out, the Patriots brought in veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett via free agency this offseason to mentor his eventual successor, who turns out to be Maye. Now, he is essentially conflicting his comments with his actions, potentially pushing Maye to the front of the line.
Moreover, Maye is entering an unenviable situation in New England, taking over an offensive unit boasting arguably the worst skill position group in the league. The Pats experienced firsthand how that can negatively impact young quarterbacks, as evidenced by the failed Mac Jones experiment.
While it is understandable that Mayo is to start his coaching tenure on the right foot and is eager to see what he has in his new quarterback, prematurely starting Maye could have monumental ramifications on his long-term outlook and confidence. Let him sit behind Brissett for some time and let him develop, learn how to be a pro, and better understand the offensive scheme he is stepping into.