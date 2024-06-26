Argentina vs. Peru: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Argentina secured their place in the knockout stages of Copa América thanks to a 1-0 win over Chile. Lionel Scaloni's side will top their group if they win or draw against Peru this weekend. This is highly likely as the Peruvians looked very poor as they lost to Canada in their last game.
Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score Argentina's winner against Chile. He also got a goal as a substitute in their 2-0 win over Canada in their opening game of the tournament. Martinez is making a big claim to start over Julian Alvarez in Lionel Scaloni's lineup. In 60 games in total for Argentina, Martinez has scored 26 times and provided eight assists.
There is a concern as to whether Lionel Messi will be fit for their match against Peru this weekend. Messi received treatment after a collision with Gabriel Suazo in the Chile match. However, he did still go on to play the whole game. The game this Saturday will be huge for Messi and his supporters as it is in the Hard Rock Stadium which is the home of the NFL side the Miami Dolphins. Messi of course now plays his club soccer with Inter Miami.
Argentina lineup predictions
- Emiliano Martinez
- Nahuel Molina
- Cristian Gabriel Romero
- Lisandro Martinez
- Nicolas Tagliafico
- Rodrigo de Paul
- Enzo Fernandez
- Alexis Mac Allister
- Lionel Messi
- Lautaro Martinez
Peru lineup predictions
- Pedro Gallese
- Anderson Santamaria
- Carlos Zambrano
- Alexander Callens
- Andy Polo
- Andre Carrillo
- Wilder Cartagena
- Piero Aldair Quispe Cordova
- Marcos Lopez
- Paolo Guerrero
- Edison Flores
How to watch Argentina vs. Peru in Copa América
- Date: Saturday, Jun. 29
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, United States
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Copa América match on FS1 with a live stream on Fubo.