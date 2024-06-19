Argentina vs. Canada: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Jesse Marsch had mixed results in his opening two games as the head coach of the Canadian men's national team. Despite the scoreline being goalless in the first half of his opening game in charge which was against the Netherlands, his side went on to lose 4-0. However, Canada's last game was much more promising as they held France to a 0-0 draw.
The games do not get any easier for Canada as they take on Argentina in their first Copa America group stage game this week. Lionel Scaloni's side are the holders of the competition and they also won the last World Cup. Lionel Messi is still their star and he has scored 12 goals with nine assists in 12 MLS games this year.
Also in Canada's group are Peru and Chile. Both will also be tough games for Marsch's side and they will have done very well if they can make it out of Group A. Canada are yet to score a goal under Marsch. However, with the attacking threat they have -which includes Jonathan David of Lille, Tajon Buchanan of Inter Milan and of course Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich- they will surely pose a threat to the teams in their Copa America group.
Argentina lineup predictions
- Emiliano Martinez
- Nahuel Molina
- Nicolas Otamendi
- Lisandro Martinez
- Nicolas Gonzalez
- Valentin Carboni
- Enzo Fernandez
- Alexis Mac Allister
- Giovani Lo Celso
- Lionel Messi
- Lautaro Martinez
Canada lineup predictions
- Maxime Crepeau
- Alistair Johnston
- Moise Bombito
- Derek Cornelius
- Alphonso Davies
- Tajon Buchanan
- Ismael Kone
- Stephen Eustaquio
- Liam Millar
- Jonathan David
- Cyle Larin
How to watch Argentina vs. Canada in the European Championship
- Date: Thursday, Jun. 20
- Start Time: 08:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, United States
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Copa America match on FS1 with a live stream on Fubo.