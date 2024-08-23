Arike Ogunbowale utilizes her passion for sneakers to begin new campaign with Raid Bug Spray
By Nick Andre
In her six seasons, Ogunbowale has blossomed into one of the top players in the WNBA. She brings a style and flavor to the court that makes her one of the most exciting players in the league. However, her style isn’t just displayed on the court but off the court as well.
Her passion for clothing designs has been on full display since she stepped foot into the WNBA. Fashion comes effortlessly for Ogunbowale. From head to toe, the way she puts outfits together is sensational. If you ask her, she believes she has the best “drip” in the WNBA.
Major companies have taken notice of Ogunbowale’s fashion and now she has officially partnered with Raid Bug Spray. The campaign features Ogunbowale’s passion for sneakers as the goal is to eliminate killing bugs with sneakers, keeping pests away without getting her sneakers messy.
Ogunbowale is excited about this new journey with her collaboration with RAID’s Bug Spray. Her passion for sneakers motivates her to create a change. “I would have never thought I would be partnering with a Bug Spray company,” She stated. “The way that sports and Bug Spray are bringing the two cultures together is dope. I’m excited to be a part of that.”
You can visit RaidShoeSaver.com now through October 1, scan your shoe tag and turn your shoe size into savings on Raid Ant & Roach Killer 26.
As mentioned before, Ogunbowale has always been a standout when it comes to fashion. She had a passion for it at a young age and was inspired by those who were close to her.
“I credit my mom,” she told FanSided. “She always dressed my brothers and I really well.” As a WNBA player, fans assume that certain outfits are high in price. While that may be true on some occasions, Ogunbowale doesn't always have to wear designer clothes to stand out.
“I just like stuff that looks good. So if it’s $50 or $20, I’m gonna buy it,”
As for shoes, the goal for Arike Ogunbowale is to be comfortable. She likes to wear things that are light on her feet so it can give her more mobility on the court. Expect Ogunbowale to wear a pair of Kobe’s or a pair of PE Nikes. Off the court, she likes to keep it simple. If you run into her out in public, she may rock a pair of slides for comfort or could step out in all-white Air Force 1s. Many consider the Air Forces simple but they’re very versatile and have shown to stand out in many of Ogunbowale’s outfits.
And, of course, we can't ignore Ogunbowale's performance on the court, like on July 20 during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game when she won MVP and set the record for most points scored in the event (34). Despite going scoreless in the first half, Ogunbowale torched Team USA’s defense with her ability to attack driving lanes and shoot efficiently from the perimeter, proving she's one of the best scorers in the league.
Ogunbowale wouldn’t have dominated the second half without the challenge from Team WNBA head coach Cheryl Miller. As a coach, it’s important that they understand their players' value. Miller knew Ogunbowale could dominate the second half despite not recording one point in the first 20 minutes of action. “She told me she needed more from me,” Ogunbowale said. “I took it as a challenge and looked for my shot. Once I hit a couple, I just kept shooting.”
Ogunbowale is a shooter. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, she’s going to find ways to put the ball in the basket. As of Aug. 15, Ogunbowale ranks third in scoring behind A’ja Wilson and Kahleah Copper with 22 points per game. When you hear analysts speak on Ogunbowale, several complain about efficiency. Looking at the stat sheet, her 36 percent shooting for the season backs up their arguments. However, shooters always shoot. Even when her shot may not fall for a stretch of the game, Ogunbowale's confidence is never shaken. Despite the different defensive coverages she sees in a game, she finds a way to remain assertive.
“I just have a knack for scoring,” she stated. “I work a lot in the off-season on different ways to score.”
“I don’t think people take into account how people are also guarding you,” Ogwumike stated. As one of the best scorers in the WNBA, she notices the defensive coverages she faces compared to other players. “I’d be watching some players thinking ‘I wish I was being guarded like that. It’d probably be smoother sailing, to be honest.’” Despite the difficulty of scoring against top defenses in the league, Ogunbowale has learned to embrace it and it has made her a better decision-maker as a scorer.
Ogunbowale has grown tremendously as an all-around player and it’s played a role in her elevation as an All-Star. Over the past couple of seasons, she’s made strides on the defensive end and has gained respect as one of the best perimeter defenders in the WNBA. Ogunbowale’s league-leading 2.6 steals per game speak for themselves. She has done a great job of making ball handlers uncomfortable while also keeping her hands active in passing lanes and forcing turnovers.
“My goal is to always be better than I was a year before” Ogunbowale stated confidently. As one of the best defensive players in the league, Ogunbowale wants her respect. In a way, she feels as if she’s still overlooked. Many still view her as just an offensive juggernaut. But she’s taken pride defensively. She’s so passionate about that end of the floor that she believes she’s deserving to be selected on an All-Defensive Team.
Before the Olympic Break, Ogunbowale recorded three or more steals in 12 games. The unfortunate part of her defensive improvement is that it hasn’t led to a lot of wins. The Wings currently sit at the bottom of the season standings. Injuries have played a big role in this disappointing season for her team but she remains positive.
“Everyone has gotten a chance to play and step up,” says Ogunbowale as she reflects on the early season. She continues to credit the Wings’ role players who have made the most of their bigger opportunity. While some players’ roles will be downgraded, they were still able to display their value with higher minutes due to injury. Despite the Wings’ struggles, Ogunbowale is looking forward to the second chunk of the season. She smiled confidently when I brought up her All-Star teammate, Satou Sabally, who will return to the team after missing the first half of the season due to injury.
When asked who her top five scorers in WNBA history were, she paid respect to many greats from the past like Seimone Augustus, Cappie Pondexter, Diana Taurasi, and Maya Moore. However, the player she raved about the most was Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who became one of her biggest inspirations when she was a star at Ohio State University.
“I’ve been a fan of her (Mitchell) since I was in college,” Ogunbowale reiterated. “She’s a natural bucket getter who is fast, can shoot, get to the basket, and she’s definitely underrated and underappreciated.”
Big things are happening for Arike Ogunbowale. Despite the Wings’ losing record, she’s arguably having the best season of her career — one of the top scorers in the WNBA, leading the league in steals, and is coming off of a magnificent performance at the All-Star game last month.